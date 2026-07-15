Four TWICE Members Reportedly Exploring Departures From JYP as Contracts Near Expiration

Nearly half of TWICE is reportedly weighing a split from JYP Entertainment, with four members exploring outside agency options as the K-pop group's current contracts wind down.

Jihyo, TWICE's leader and main vocalist, has reportedly decided to leave JYP after 21 years with the company, according to JoyNews24. She is said to be preparing to launch a one-person agency that would handle her solo career while she continues to promote as a TWICE member.

Tzuyu was the first to surface in departure reports, with the news breaking July 13. Per News1, she is set to part ways with JYP after more than a decade at the agency, though she is expected to remain active with TWICE.

Chaeyoung and Jeongyeon are also reportedly in discussions to sign with outside agencies for their individual work, per Asian Junkie. Jeongyeon was specifically reported to have met with Baro Entertainment ahead of her contract renewal; the company confirmed the meeting took place but said no contract decision had been reached.

The arrangement being discussed would let each member handle solo promotions through a separate agency while TWICE's group activities remain under JYP's umbrella — a setup Korean media have described as "separate but together."