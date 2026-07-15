Four TWICE Members Reportedly Exploring Departures From JYP as Contracts Near Expiration

Nearly half of TWICE is reportedly weighing a split from JYP Entertainment, with four members exploring outside agency options as the K-pop group's current contracts wind down.
Jihyo, TWICE's leader and main vocalist, has reportedly decided to leave JYP after 21 years with the company, according to JoyNews24. She is said to be preparing to launch a one-person agency that would handle her solo career while she continues to promote as a TWICE member.
Tzuyu was the first to surface in departure reports, with the news breaking July 13. Per News1, she is set to part ways with JYP after more than a decade at the agency, though she is expected to remain active with TWICE.
Chaeyoung and Jeongyeon are also reportedly in discussions to sign with outside agencies for their individual work, per Asian Junkie. Jeongyeon was specifically reported to have met with Baro Entertainment ahead of her contract renewal; the company confirmed the meeting took place but said no contract decision had been reached.
The arrangement being discussed would let each member handle solo promotions through a separate agency while TWICE's group activities remain under JYP's umbrella — a setup Korean media have described as "separate but together."
All nine TWICE members had renewed their JYP contracts in 2022, and those agreements are now approaching their end. The four members said to be exploring exits together represent close to half of the nine-person group.
JYP Entertainment has acknowledged the situation without confirming specifics. "TWICE is currently in a period of contract renewal discussions and is proceeding with careful deliberation," the company told StarNews Korea. "We will provide updates once matters are finalized."
The reports arrive shortly after TWICE wrapped their sixth world tour, "THIS IS FOR," which ran 81 concerts across 44 cities and regions, the largest world tour in the group's history. Jihyo has confirmed the group will take a hiatus for the remainder of the year following the tour's conclusion.
Jihyo joined JYP as a trainee in 2005 and debuted with TWICE a decade later. Tzuyu launched her solo career in 2024 with the mini-album abouTZU, while Jihyo released her debut solo mini-album ZONE in 2023. Jeongyeon has focused on acting and variety work outside the group, and Chaeyoung has pursued interests in art and fashion.
The group debuted in October 2015 through the Mnet survival program Sixteen and built one of K-pop's most recognizable catalogs with hits including "CHEER UP," "TT," "LIKEY," and "FANCY." Contract renewal timelines for all nine members are expected to become clearer in the weeks ahead.