Billie Eilish, Erykah Badu, Dolly Parton, and More Discuss 'Overlooked Classics' in New Book

Billie Eilish, Erykah Badu, Dolly Parton, and Earl Sweatshirt are among 80 musicians handing readers a listening assignment, and none of it comes from an algorithm.

On the Records: 80 Musicians on Beloved and Overlooked Albums is a book by Brian Beck and Piotr Orlov that gathers essays in which each contributor singles out one record that moved them privately and shaped their own work.

"The topic of all those conversations was the same: a single album that's been important in the artist's life, whether personally or professionally, plus the stories and circumstances around their relationship with that album," Orlov said of the book’s foundations in a Substack post. "One caveat: the album they chose could not be part the popular music canon. Hence 'overlooked.'"

The book opens the door to records long out of print, self-released titles, and hard-to-find sessions, plus the stray chapters in famous careers that never got their due.

Parton's entry traces the music that shaped her earliest memories through her mother's voice. Chris Stapleton writes about the album that changed how he heard and approached music, and Black Thought digs into a rare recording he discovered and still draws from.