Erykah Badu to Perform ‘Baduizm’ for 30th Anniversary at Soul on the Sea Cruise Launch

The five-night cruise runs April 12–17, 2027, aboard the Norwegian Joy, sailing from Miami to Cozumel and Great Stirrup Cay.

Boyz II Men, SWV, Keyshia Cole, October London, De La Soul, Raheem DeVaughn and Big Daddy Kane will also perform, with more artists still to come.

Released in 1997, Baduizm introduced Badu to a wider audience and helped establish her as one of the defining voices of the neo-soul movement. The album featured "On & On," which became one of her signature records and earned her a Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. Badu has gone on to win five Grammys over the course of her career. Following Badu's docked anniversary performance, Soul on the Sea will depart Miami aboard the Norwegian Joy. The cruise will make stops in Cozumel, Mexico, and Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas before returning to Miami. The inaugural sailing is being positioned as more than a traditional concert lineup. Organizers say the experience will bring together multiple generations of R&B and hip-hop artists for live shows, special collaborations and other events designed to give fans a more intimate experience with the music and performers. "Soul on the Sea is a premier music cruise celebrating the enduring legacy and evolution of R&B and hip-hop," organizers said in a press release. Soul on the Sea comes from the team behind Maxwell's Urban Hang Suite Cruise and the Rise & Rhythm Cruise.

Past Rose Tours cruisers will receive the first opportunity to book cabins when presale begins Friday, Sept. 18 at noon ET. General sales begin Monday, Sept. 21 at noon ET. The inaugural Soul on the Sea cruise sets sail April 12, 2027.