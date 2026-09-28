Taylor Swift Dedicates VMA Win to Dolly Parton: 'The Ultimate Showgirl'

Taylor Swift won Video of the Year at the 2026 MTV VMAs, and the singer dedicated her award to late singer Dolly Parton.

Swift’s acceptance speech for her “The Fate of Ophelia” video began by calling Parton the “ultimate showgirl,” which was a nod to the title of Swift’s twelfth album. She then complimented Parton for her “vivid and rich” storytelling and tied it into appreciating her music videos.

"Everything that happened in her life or her career, she channeled back into love and gratitude and appreciation for her fans," Swift said. "I am lucky I got to be one of them, and I will always be one of them. I love you all so very much, and I think that we were all very, very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time. Thank you for this amazing moment."