Taylor Swift Dedicates VMA Win to Dolly Parton: 'The Ultimate Showgirl'

Taylor Swift won Video of the Year at the 2026 MTV VMAs, and the singer dedicated her award to late singer Dolly Parton.
Swift’s acceptance speech for her “The Fate of Ophelia” video began by calling Parton the “ultimate showgirl,” which was a nod to the title of Swift’s twelfth album. She then complimented Parton for her “vivid and rich” storytelling and tied it into appreciating her music videos.
"Everything that happened in her life or her career, she channeled back into love and gratitude and appreciation for her fans," Swift said. "I am lucky I got to be one of them, and I will always be one of them. I love you all so very much, and I think that we were all very, very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time. Thank you for this amazing moment."
Swift also received the first-ever Artist Director Honors award at the VMAs, presented to her by Dakota Johnson, who called her an “architect of emotional landscapes filled with the most intimate and intricate details.”
Elsewhere during the night, Swift debuted her new music video for “Patient Zero,” a visual she’d teased days earlier. In the video, in which Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell appear, Swift deals with a crazy, murderous husband and even becomes a ghost.
Swift’s longtime friend Cara Delevingne also appears in the video.
On Sept. 25, Swift released an expanded edition of The Life of a Showgirl, featuring four new tracks. One of the tracks, “Cleveland!,” features Swift going through the criticisms she’s received about the way she dresses, how she looks, and how she dances.