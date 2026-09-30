B.G. Links With Fiend and Mac for New Orleans "VVS" Remix Weeks After Engagement

"Some records are bigger than a feature. This one got HISTORY attached to it," he added. "Three voices. Different chapters. Same soil. 🐕💎"

On Tuesday (September 29), Fiend took to Instagram to share the new song and its accompanying video. "NEW ORLEANS… Y’ALL READY FOR THIS ONE? 💎⚜️," he captioned the the post.

B.G. has teamed up with Fiend and Mac for a new take on the "VVS" remix — you can check out the track below.

According to Fiend, the track came about after he reached out to Mac to get on it, who proceeded to rework his bars from his classic feature on Mercedes "I Can Tell" for the cut. B.G. then hopped on it after hearing the 2019 version on Fiend's page, telling him that he "wanted in ASAP."

The three New Orleans rappers are currently on the road as part of the Cash Money and No Limit tour. "We grew up together," Fiend told Complex. "It was cool to vibe with each other while we're on this huge tour, and give fans collabs they never thought would have happened."

The original "VVS" Tank Dogg Remix was released in 2019 through ATLTOP20 Recordings with Fiend, Mo B Dick, Doeshun, Verse Simmonds, and London Jae on the track.

The new version lands during a busy stretch for B.G., who proposed to Brooke Jones onstage at the Smoothie King Center earlier this month during the New Orleans stop of the Cash Money and No Limit Tour, which runs through November 15 in Cleveland.

Lil Wayne is set to stand as best man at the wedding after B.G. thanked him for his blessing. In a video congratulating B.G., Weezy appeared to reveal he himself is engaged to Madi Cannon.