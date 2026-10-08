Adrian Marcel Keeps the RnBay Coming With Seductive New Single "All Day"

Marcel road-tested the song in sold-out rooms before its release, continuing his push to give Bay Area R&B its own identity: "We’re not running away from R&B — we’re giving it a new address."

Sonny B. produced, mixed, and mastered the track, which features live guitar from Anthony Francisco, violin from Rose Crelli, and piano from Carlos Castellblanch.

Adrian Marcel released "All Day," a seductive, late-night R&B single and the latest preview of his forthcoming album RnBay SZN.

Adrian Marcel has been actively making a case for the Bay Area's own strain of R&B for a little while now, and his newest single continues the push. On Wednesday (October 7), the Oakland singer-songwriter released "All Day," a soulful retelling of a late night rendezvous request. It follows April's "Run It Back" (feat. Sonny B.) as the latest preview of his forthcoming album RnBay SZN. Sonny B., Marcel's longtime creative partner, produced, mixed, and mastered the record, while Marcel wrote it alongside Sonny B., Ryn Nicole, and Neiman Scott.

Rather than lean on programmed drums, the song rests on a live foundation from Bay Area players: Anthony Francisco on guitar, Rose Crelli on violin, and Carlos Castellblanch on piano. The arrangement lets the sensuality and the musicianship share the spotlight instead of competing for it. Marcel has spent years sharpening RnBay, a sound that runs R&B melody and storytelling through his hometown's language, attitude, and movement. "All Day" is that idea at its most seductive. "We're not running away from R&B," he said of the approach, via a press release. "We're giving it a new address." He road-tested the record before it ever hit streaming, introducing it to sold-out rooms in Sacramento, Orinda, and San Diego. "Nobody saw numbers or a playlist placement," Marcel said of those crowds. "They just felt the song." The lane he and Sonny B. built has been under construction for a while. Marcel, a former protege of Raphael Saadiq, broke through in 2014 with the platinum-certified "2 AM" featuring Sage the Gemini, then opened the RnBay chapter in 2023 with "Bip City" alongside E-40, a 2024 EP titled RNBAY SZN, and the 2025 singles "Slide," "Just Like You," and "SWOOP."