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SOB X RBE Returns With Celebratory "Ten Summers," Bay Area Group's First New Song in 7 Years

E-40 makes a cameo in the official video for the new track.

SOB X RBE is back.

Friday (July 31), the beloved Bay Area group—featuring three of its four original members: Yhung T.O., DaBoii, and Slimmy B—rolled out the reunion track “Ten Summers,” complete with an official video directed by Sebastian Santiago.

Shrewdly shown on an iPhone screen in the video, boasting a cameo by E-40, is the group’s 2018 song “Paramedic!,” which made waves thanks to its inclusion on that year’s Black Panther: The Album.

While “Ten Summers” marks SOB X RBE’s first new song in seven years, a decade has passed since the group was first formed in North Vallejo as a union of Strictly Only Brothers and Real Boi Entertainment.

Listen to “Ten Summers” here, and catch the official video up top.

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