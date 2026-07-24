Xxxtentacion

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XXXTentacion/Love and Carl Jones
Music

Exclusive: XXXTENTACION-Inspired Animated Feature 'Make Out Hill' Announced

The feature marks a partnership between X’s estate and the Martian Blueberry animation studio.

Trace William Cowen15 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket, Bad Bunny in a tuxedo, and Kanye West in sunglasses and a black shirt.
Music

Drake, Bad Bunny, and Kanye West Among Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of All Time

The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, and more also make appearances on the latest rankings.

Trace William Cowen93 days ago
A collection of various clothing items, including hoodies, t-shirts, and pants, with diverse designs and colors arranged in rows.
Style

XXXTentacion’s REVENGE Birthday Capsule Collection: How To Buy

The streetwear brand is launching a special capsule collection In honor of the late rapper's 28th birthday.

Complex Staff179 days ago
A collage of four images: a blurred image with text, a concert crowd, a close-up of a mouth with grills, and a child with "LOVE!" written on it.
Music

XXXTentacion '?' Deluxe Vinyl: How to Buy

The late rapper's sophomore album is available now on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff222 days ago
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21 Savage
Music

21 Savage Flips R. Kelly’s "I Wish," Pays Tribute to Young Dolph, Takeoff, and More

21 dropped off his new album, 'What Happened to the Streets?' on Friday.

tara mahadevan226 days ago
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 09: In this photo released on August 15, 2025 Noah Cyrus poses backstage during the Stand Up To Cancer Telecast 2025 at The Pinnacle on August 09, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. XXXTentacion performs during the second day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Music

Noah Cyrus Recounts 'Struggling' With Death of XXXTentacion

Cyrus and the late Florida rapper previously worked together on 2017 collaboration "Again."

Jaelani Turner-Williams249 days ago
X/yesjulz
Music

YesJulz Shares Clip of Ye Admitting Stranger Into Rehab Facility

The group listened to XXXTentacion as Ye arranged the man's rehab care.

Jaelani Turner-Williams306 days ago
An AI-generated Ozzy Osbourne taking selfies with Tupac Shakur and XXXTentacion in a vibrant, colorful setting.
Music

Rod Stewart Pays Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne With Bizarre AI-Generated Heaven Selfies

The AI-generated video showed Osbourne taking selfies with late musicians like 2Pac, XXXTentacion, and Michael Jackson.

Alex Ocho356 days ago
A collage featuring images of clothing items and handwritten notes, with the text "Bad Vibes Forever" prominently displayed.
Style

Exclusive: XXXTentacion's Bad Vibes Forever Brand Launches New Collection

A portion of proceeds from the collection will go toward the Lumule Foundation.

Trace William Cowen374 days ago
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XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD's posthumous collab is on its way.
Music

XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD's Much-Anticipated Collab Gets Release Date

The remix to "whoa (mind in awe)" is on its way.

Trey Alston427 days ago
Split image of Trippie Redd and Ye.
Music

Trippie Redd Responds to Ye’s Statement About Inventing Rage Music: 'Your Old Ass Ain’t Invent Sh*t'

The rapper claims himself, XXXTentacion, Playboi Carti, and Lil Uzi Vert are the actual pioneers of the sound.

Jose Martinez453 days ago
XXXTentacion
Music

XXXTentacion's Son Gives Message to Dad in New Interview

Gekyume said that he loves his dad.

Trey Alston462 days ago
Kendrick Lamar wearing sunglasses and a patterned hat, and XXXTentacion performing shirtless with a microphone
Music

XXXTentacion’s Dad Thanks Kendrick Lamar for Supporting His Late Son: 'Much Respect'

Dwayne Onfroy shared the message roughly six years after X was fatally shot in Florida.

Joshua Espinoza758 days ago
A man with curly hair and a beard stands at the 2021 Hip Hop Awards, wearing a patterned shirt with musical notes and piano keys. Names are not known
Music

DJ Scheme Says 'It's Still F*ck Drake' in Response to Conspiracy Theory That Toronto Rapper Killed XXXTentacion

On Friday, Ryan Garcia went viral for bringing up the long-discussed conspiracy that Drake had something to do with X's 2018 death.

Brad Callas763 days ago
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