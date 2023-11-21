Meek Mill Blasts Trippie Redd: 'I'll Make You Cry'

And in this corner, it's Meek Mill vs. Trippie Redd.
Just one day after Meek ranted in opposition to music industry politics, the Too Good to Be True co-rhymer called out Trippie on Instagram.
“If you fuck with me, fuck this guy right here,” Meek wrote in the since-deleted post over an image of Trippie's tattooed face.
The Philadelphia native clearly wants fans to pick a side as he doubled down, claiming that Trippie "was scared" during an encounter with "gangstas in LA."
"I can't believe these Philly young bulls gassed you up to say my name!" Meek added. "Look like you repping the devil ima show you how trying god is."
The post then vanished with Meek replacing the image and caption with more shots fired toward Trippie.
It's unknown where the beef comes from, but this wouldn't be the first time that a rapper has trolled Trippie. In August, Playboi Carti liked a tweet about Trippie's A Love Letter to You 5 selling 30K in its first week. In a widely circulated video, Trippie once taunted 6ix9ine for having similar album sales for 2020's TattleTales.
"I need all the C-list rappers. We about to create an Avengers for trash n*****," he said at the time. "We gonna sell what? If we all put our 30,000 first week together, n****, we gonna make a mil."