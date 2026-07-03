Childish Major

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Cozz and Reason Highlight Amusing Verse About J. Cole and Top Dawg in "LamboTruck" Video With Childish Major

Dreamville has unleashed an entertaining visual for 'Revenge of the Dreamers III' highlight "LamboTruck."

Joe Price2299 days ago
Dreamville 'Revenge of the Dreamers 3' Deluxe
Music

Stream Dreamville's 'Revenge of the Dreamers III' Deluxe Edition

The imprint returns with 12 more tracks from their 2019 recording sessions.

Joshua Espinoza2375 days ago
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Music

Stream Dreamville's 'Revenge of the Dreamers III' Compilation Album

The project arrives fresh off the heels of Dreamville's 'Revenge' documentary.

Joshua Espinoza2571 days ago
dreamville costa rica
Music

Listen to Dreamville's Star-Studded Tracks "Costa Rica" and "LamboTruck"

With Bas, Reese Laflare, Mez, Smokepurpp, Buddy, Ski Mask the Slump God, Childish Major, Cozz, and more.

Abel Shifferaw2574 days ago
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