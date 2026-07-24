Robbie Williams Confirms a Mint Fell Out Of His Mouth at the World Cup Final

Robbie Williams is clearing the air about a white object that tumbled from his mouth during a live interview at the 2026 World Cup Final, and the explanation is about as unglamorous as they come: a Nicorette mint.
During an interview at MetLife Stadium on July 19, a small white object fell from Williams' mouth onto the top of the microphone. He plucked it off with his fingers, and when he reached up to scratch his head shortly after, the mint ended up stuck to his forehead, visible on camera.
Williams, who has been sober since 2007 and has spoken candidly for years about past struggles with addiction, woke up the next morning to a flood of concerned messages. A source close to the singer told Entertainment Weekly that he was "obviously a bit bemused" before realizing people had spotted the Nicorette mint and assumed the worst.
His response came in a video posted on July 20.
"I'd just like to apologize for the object that fell onto the microphone yesterday," he said. "It was deeply unprofessional, and people worried about me."
"But it's OK, because I had several more, too," he added, opening his mouth to reveal two mints sitting on his tongue.
On July 23, Williams followed up with a longer written post unveiling more details. "I think I reached peak me at the World Cup," he wrote. "To have a Nicorette fall out of my mouth during a live interview...and then stick to my forehead...is the most me thing I've ever done."
He addressed the drug insinuations directly, acknowledging the Sopranos memes comparing him to Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri as "genuinely funny" while drawing a firm line on substance abuse speculation.
"The old me did briefly surface today though," he wrote, comically imagining a past version of himself firing back. "'These amateurs think I wouldn't have crushed that powder until it was as fine as Bahamian sand? Please. I'm not new.'" He then shut the thought down: "I wasn't. I'm not. And I haven't been for a very long time. But that's showbusiness."
He closed by writing, "Me being me is very on brand. There'll be plenty more. I am inevitable. Anyway... I'm off to continue ageing in public. See you at the next misunderstanding. Namaste, Robert."
The interview had taken place after a busy evening for Williams, who performed at the World Cup closing ceremony alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Laura Pausini.