‘Roseanne’ Star Michael Fishman Jokes About Lil Wayne's 'Roseanne's Son' Lyric 17 Years Later

Michael Fishman is finally getting the last laugh on a Lil Wayne lyric that has followed him for nearly two decades. The actor, who played D.J. Conner on the iconic sitcom Roseanne and its revival, recently joined the viral "Preparing For My Netflix Documentary" trend, using the meme format to jokingly respond to Wayne's infamous line from the 2009 Young Money track "Steady Mobbin'." In the Instagram Reel, Fishman sits in a blue chair in front of a wall of lights as text reads: "My Netflix Documentary On Finally Responding To Lil Wayne Line: '...Softer Than Roseanne's Son.'" The clip quickly caught fans' attention, with many pointing out that it came roughly 17 years after the lyric was released.

Wayne originally referenced Fishman on "Steady Mobbin'," rapping, "I'm at yo face like Lancôme, ha ha you n***as softer than Roseanne's son." The "Preparing For My Netflix Documentary" trend has exploded across social media in recent weeks, parodying the familiar opening scene in which the subject settles into a chair before telling their story. The format has been embraced by celebrities, while Netflix even acknowledged the trend by sharing its own version online. Fishman used a recent interview with the Media Path Podcast to recount the challenges he faced growing up in the spotlight. He said Roseanne Barr's controversial 1990 national anthem performance dramatically changed his childhood, claiming the cast dealt with bomb threats that frequently forced studio evacuations. "What the world got after 9-11 about metal detectors at every door and things like that, that was my childhood in 1990 after she sang the national anthem," Fishman said.