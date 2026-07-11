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Kodak Black Reveals His Huge List of Demands to Sign With Young Thug's YSL Records

The Florida rapper said that if he were to sign with Thugger, he would want some pretty big incentives.

(L-R) Kodak Black and Young Thug.
Joy Malone/Getty Images | Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

Kodak Black has shared a list of serious demands if he were actually to offered an opportunity to sign to Young Thug's YSL Records.

On Thursday (July 9), the Florida rapper touched on the subject during a live broadcast after a fan brought up Thugger's public offer from June.

"Yeah, Thug talking about whatever I think I want if I do a deal. Oh yeah?" Kodak said. "Well, shit, I need a collab album with Mariah The Scientist, I need a hundred million."

It's clear from his demands that Kodak Black's not really contemplating Thug's offer. In June, Thugger let the world know how much he'd love to sign Kodak, responding to reports on X that the rapper was independent after finishing his Capitol Records deal.

"If he would do a deal with me, I would give that boy whatever he thinks he want #NoCizzy," Thug wrote.

YSL currently features a roster that includes Thug himself, 1300 Saint, Tezzus, diamond, Strick, and Yung Kayo. The label previously had Lil Baby, Gunna, Nine Vicious, and Lil Keed signed to it.

Black is fresh off the release of his ninth studio album, Kodak the Blessing, which dropped in June. Released the day after his 29th birthday, the LP features appearances from artists like Rylo Rodriguez, Fridayy, and 1900Rugrat.

In other Kodak Black news, the rapper recently suggested that he'd be down for the formation of a supergroup with Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar called "KKK."

"Me, Kanye, and Kendrick, bruh? You know what our group called? KKK," Kodak said. "We the KKK, bruh, cause like, we woke. Like, we pro-Black. I mean, we woke, bruh. We woke. And we smart. And we Jew. We Black Jews. We Israelites, you feel me? My father named Davis, so I’m a Star of David. You feel me? You get it?"

Kodak has collaborated with both Ye and Lamar in the past, including on West's Vultures 2 and Lamar's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

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