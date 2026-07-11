Kodak Black Reveals His Huge List of Demands to Sign With Young Thug's YSL Records

Kodak Black has shared a list of serious demands if he were actually to offered an opportunity to sign to Young Thug's YSL Records. On Thursday (July 9), the Florida rapper touched on the subject during a live broadcast after a fan brought up Thugger's public offer from June. "Yeah, Thug talking about whatever I think I want if I do a deal. Oh yeah?" Kodak said. "Well, shit, I need a collab album with Mariah The Scientist, I need a hundred million."

It's clear from his demands that Kodak Black's not really contemplating Thug's offer. In June, Thugger let the world know how much he'd love to sign Kodak, responding to reports on X that the rapper was independent after finishing his Capitol Records deal. "If he would do a deal with me, I would give that boy whatever he thinks he want #NoCizzy," Thug wrote. YSL currently features a roster that includes Thug himself, 1300 Saint, Tezzus, diamond, Strick, and Yung Kayo. The label previously had Lil Baby, Gunna, Nine Vicious, and Lil Keed signed to it. Black is fresh off the release of his ninth studio album, Kodak the Blessing, which dropped in June. Released the day after his 29th birthday, the LP features appearances from artists like Rylo Rodriguez, Fridayy, and 1900Rugrat. In other Kodak Black news, the rapper recently suggested that he'd be down for the formation of a supergroup with Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar called "KKK."