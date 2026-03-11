Boosie Badazz Claps Back at Kodak Black: 'U Definitely Hit the Glass D*ck'

Boosie Badazz and Kodak Black's beef is showing no signs of slowing down, with the former once again branding the latter a "crackhead." After Black posted a video of Badazz in character as someone else, talking with a different accent and jokingly suggesting that he would snitch on someone, the Baton Rouge rapper took to X on Monday (March 9) to respond. "YAK WE WAS JOSING ON SET LOL THAT AIN’T EVEN N THE MOVIE. I’M A GREAT ACTOR HA," Boosie wrote, explaining that the video was just a skit.

Then using the post to get at Kodak, Boosie added: "JUST SAY YOU WANNA GET N ONE OF MY FILMS. I GOT THE PERFECT ROLE FOR U TO PLAY, A CRACK HEAD #NOSCRIPTNEEDED JUST BE YOURSELF." In a follow-up post, Boosie showed no signs of letting up on Kodak Black, sharing a less-than-flattering picture of the Florida rapper alongside a caption that continued to poke fun at him. "I KNEW BOUT THE POWDER BUT I THOUGHT YO BABYMOMAS WAS LYING WHEN THEY SAY YOU WAS SMOKING CRACK U DEFINITELY HIT THE GLASS DICK (THE PIPE)," Boosie wrote.

This isn’t the first time Boosie has branded Kodak a "crackhead." Back in January, he called him a "clout chasing crackhead" after Kodak released his "Christmas Eve" diss record. Although, things then seemed to die down temporarily. However, their simmering beef reignited earlier this month when Boosie Badazz addressed Kodak Black on Instagram Live. Badazz, who's been angry with Black for collaborating with 6ix9ine after he snitched, got angry when the Florida rapper said that he still felt "disrespected." "I don’t give a fuck. I get mad when I see you look like you drugging and thugging,” began Badazz, who has been dissing Black since 2023. "You know you wasn’t supposed to fuck with that. And I ain’t gotta clean my face for nobody, Kodak Black, bro, I’m a gangsta. Anything I say, I stand on it." While upset that Black was offended, Badazz eventually did say that he "kind of went too hard." "I was mad at you," Boosie admitted, before saying that he looked at Black as a version of himself for the new generation. "What you say and do matter, n***a. Anybody else, I wouldn’t have gave a fuck."