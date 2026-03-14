Kanye West Announces Second Show in LA After Overwhelming Demand for First One

Kanye West has announced a second show in Los Angeles after more than a million people queued up for tickets for a previously announced one.

West announced a second show at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on his touring website. In addition to his previously scheduled show on Apr. 3, he’ll also be there on Apr. 1. Tickets are currently on sale.

Ye’s new show comes days after a million people were in the queue on Ticketmaster when pre-sale tickets became available on Mar. 10. General tickets went on sale on Mar. 11, with people who registered on Yelosangeles.com and pre-saved his upcoming album BULLY being put into a drawing to potentially receive free tickets.

Ye’s two shows will be his first time performing in Los Angeles since 2021. His last major live appearance in the United States was when he and Ty Dolla Sign performed on the opening night of Rolling Loud California in 2024.

Ye’s upcoming album, BULLY, has seemingly been pushed back a week from its previously reported Mar. 20 release date. Billboards around the country that many believe to be promoting the album now point to its release date being on Mar. 27.