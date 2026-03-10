Kanye West's LA Concert Sees Over 1 Million People Queue for Tickets

Kanye West recently announced that he would be performing a one-off show in Los Angeles — and the demand for tickets has been through the roof. When artist presale tickets for the concert, which is set to go down at SoFi Stadium on April 3 and will be his first in America in years, were made available on Ticketmaster on Tuesday (March 10), over one million people were in the queue at one point in time. The general sale will go live on Ticketmaster on Wednesday (March 11), while artists who register on Yelosangeles.com and pre-save Ye's upcoming album BULLY will be put in a draw to potentially receive free tickets.

Kanye West’s concert will be his first performance in Los Angeles since 2021. Although he’s released music in the years since — including Donda 2, two collaborative albums with Ty Dolla Sign, and a scrapped album that featured his highly controversial song "Heil Hitler" — he’s been in the headlines for anything but his music. In January, he took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal apologizing for all the antisemitic and racist remarks he had made over the past few years. His first shows following his apology letter, which were met with a mixed response, went down in Mexico City that same month. His last major concert in the U.S. was when he and Ty Dolla Sign headlined the opening night of Rolling Loud California in Inglewood in March 2024. Meanwhile, in other Kanye West news, the rapper and producer reportedly struggled to stay awake in court last week while testifying as part of a renovation lawsuit. Ye was in the court on Friday (March 6) to face handyman Tony Saxon, who is suing the hitmaker for alleged unpaid wages, unsafe working conditions, and wrongful termination — in relation to a former Malibu mansion that West purchased for $57 million in 2021.

According to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, West yawned repeatedly while answering questions with his eyes closed. He also said that he couldn’t recall most of his interactions with the defendant.