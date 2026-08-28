Pamalla Rodriguez Launches GoFundMe After Famous Dex's Domestic Battery Arrest

Rodriguez, known alongside her sister Montanna as the Rodriguez Twinz, described in an Instagram post suffering a black eye, a busted lip, a bloody eye socket, bruising, neck pain, and additional injuries that sent her to an emergency room and eye specialists.

Pamalla Rodriguez is speaking out publicly after rapper Famous Dex was arrested on a domestic battery charge in Las Vegas on Aug. 23, posting photos of her injuries and launching a GoFundMe to cover mounting medical costs and lost work.

In a different Instagram video posted Tuesday and visible above, Rodriguez showed bruising still covering her face, more than four days after the alleged incident.

"Most of my abuse happened on Friday, and this is me on Tuesday," she said. "So as you can see, it's not good; it will take me a while to recover."

She described the toll in physical terms as well. "I can barely eat, I can barely sleep. I mean, I've never been through this in my life," she said.

Rodriguez explained why she chose to go public despite hesitation. "I definitely wasn't gonna lie about it, and I definitely was scared to take it to social media," she said. "I don't usually take things to social media, but in this case, I had to use my platform as awareness, and I have to hope that he pays and receives the time and karma and help that he needs so that this doesn't happen to anybody else."

She also addressed others who may have had similar experiences.

"I hope to inspire other DV victims to speak out, to reach out, to tell me their story," Rodriguez said. "A couple of people have came to me and said they had the same story with the same person."

On her GoFundMe page, titled "Help Pamalla Heal and Seek Justice," Rodriguez alleged that Dex choked and punched her and damaged her phone. The page includes close-up photos of her bruised eye socket, a burst blood vessel in her eye, and a copy of her work schedule she says she can no longer fulfill. The campaign is set up to cover medical bills, legal fees, security costs, and income she lost from modeling, influencing, and content work.

Dex, whose full name is Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr., was booked on the domestic battery charge and appeared to still be held in a Las Vegas jail at the time of initial reporting. The arrest is not his first brush with allegations of violence. In 2021, he faced 19 charges across three separate incidents, two of which involved ex-girlfriends, and was sentenced to 364 days in jail before entering rehab after his release.