Music

Pamalla Rodriguez Launches GoFundMe After Famous Dex's Domestic Battery Arrest

The rapper was booked on Aug. 23.

Famous Dex
(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Pamalla Rodriguez is speaking out publicly after rapper Famous Dex was arrested on a domestic battery charge in Las Vegas on Aug. 23, posting photos of her injuries and launching a GoFundMe to cover mounting medical costs and lost work.

Rodriguez, known alongside her sister Montanna as the Rodriguez Twinz, described in an Instagram post suffering a black eye, a busted lip, a bloody eye socket, bruising, neck pain, and additional injuries that sent her to an emergency room and eye specialists.

In a different Instagram video posted Tuesday and visible above, Rodriguez showed bruising still covering her face, more than four days after the alleged incident.

"Most of my abuse happened on Friday, and this is me on Tuesday," she said. "So as you can see, it's not good; it will take me a while to recover."

She described the toll in physical terms as well. "I can barely eat, I can barely sleep. I mean, I've never been through this in my life," she said.

Rodriguez explained why she chose to go public despite hesitation. "I definitely wasn't gonna lie about it, and I definitely was scared to take it to social media," she said. "I don't usually take things to social media, but in this case, I had to use my platform as awareness, and I have to hope that he pays and receives the time and karma and help that he needs so that this doesn't happen to anybody else."

She also addressed others who may have had similar experiences.

"I hope to inspire other DV victims to speak out, to reach out, to tell me their story," Rodriguez said. "A couple of people have came to me and said they had the same story with the same person."

On her GoFundMe page, titled "Help Pamalla Heal and Seek Justice," Rodriguez alleged that Dex choked and punched her and damaged her phone. The page includes close-up photos of her bruised eye socket, a burst blood vessel in her eye, and a copy of her work schedule she says she can no longer fulfill. The campaign is set up to cover medical bills, legal fees, security costs, and income she lost from modeling, influencing, and content work.

Dex, whose full name is Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr., was booked on the domestic battery charge and appeared to still be held in a Las Vegas jail at the time of initial reporting. The arrest is not his first brush with allegations of violence. In 2021, he faced 19 charges across three separate incidents, two of which involved ex-girlfriends, and was sentenced to 364 days in jail before entering rehab after his release.

Related Stories

Bankroll Freddie.
Music

Bankroll Freddie Protests 'Cruel and Unusual Punishment' Prison Conditions

"The entire complex is corrupt. We need help," the rapper shared in a lengthy social media post.

Shawn Setaro62 days ago
Offset attends the 4th Annual Toys 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity event.
Music

Offset Receives Community Service Over Assault of L.A. Dispensary Guard

The rapper has also been ordered to perform community service, pay restitution, and complete an anger management program.

Jose Martinez39 days ago
Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018
Music

Famous Dex Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge in Las Vegas

The Chicago rapper, born Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr., was booked Sunday and remained in a Las Vegas jail as of Tuesday, per official records obtained by TMZ.

Jade Gomez3 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk Trial: 6ix9ine Says He’ll Throw a 'Going Away Party' If Rapper Is Found Guilty
2
MusicMeek Mill Calls on 'City of God' Producer to Help Bring His 'YN' Movie to Life
3
MusicMeek Mill Slams 'Heathen' OTF Jam for Testifying Against Lil Durk
4
MusicThe 50 Best R&B Albums of the '90s, Ranked
5
MusicOTF Jam Says He Feels 'Bad' for Testifying Against Lil Durk: 'He Probably Hate Me'
6
Pop CultureCardi B Goes off on Lindsay Clancy, Calls for Justice for Her Dead Children

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App