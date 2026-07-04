Drake Ponders Whether Therapy 'Needs' Him in World Cup Flex Post

Drake is pondering whether or not therapy "needs" him after sharing a new social media post showcasing his recent experience at the World Cup. On Friday (July 3), Drizzy hopped on Instagram to share a carousel of random images that mostly show him smiling and enjoying life, while the theme appears to be centered around sports. NBA player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appears in one of Drake’s pictures, while several others are dedicated to soccer. Drake shared a picture of a signed Cristiano Ronaldo jersey for his son, Adonis, as well as a POV shot of the rapper watching the Portugal and Croatia soccer match in Toronto.

Amidst the shots are a couple of random ones — such as a throwback photo of a woman who appears to be Drake’s mother, and a friendly selfie with an unsuspecting horse. "Maybe therapy needs me?" he captioned the photos, seemingly suggesting that his therapist needs to hear or see his epic moments and not the other way around. Drake shared his excitement about meeting Ronaldo on his Instagram Story as well, posting a picture with the soccer player and captioning it: "We are the same height I swear [laughing emoji] vamos!!! my brother." Ronaldo himself had also posted about the moment on his Instagram Story, sharing the same picture and thanking Drake for Canada’s hospitality. "@champagnepapi Nice to host us in your country bro," the soccer star wrote. At the same game, Drake was approached by the wife of Ronaldo’s teammate, Gonçalo Ramos, for a picture and an autographed jersey. Drake granted her wish, as apparent by Ramos’ wife’s Instagram Story in which she wrote to the rapper: "You are the best."

Drake wasn’t the only Canadian celebrity at the Toronto Stadium for the game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, pop artist Sofia Camara, and singer Nelly Furtado were also in attendance. Portugal ended up beating Croatia 2-1.