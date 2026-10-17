Drake Responds to “Janice STFU” Lawsuit After Being Accused of Stealing Song’s Hook

Drake has responded to a copyright claim over one of the biggest songs of the year, denying allegations that he stole a hook.

In a statement to TMZ, Drake’s rep said, “These allegations are categorically, unequivocally, and unequivocally denied. There is not one iota of truth to these accusations.”

The rep added that the lawsuit is a “manufactured and baseless attempt” to exploit the rapper’s name and career to get attention.

“Drake wrote this song and has no connection or knowledge of this person, full stop,” his team added.

Aviel Calev Hirschfield filed the complaint Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, naming Drake, OVO Sound, UMG Recordings and Universal Music Publishing as defendants.