Pharrell Seeks to Dismiss Chad Hugo Copyright Lawsuit Amid Ongoing Dispute

Pharrell Williams is asking the court to toss out the amended complaint filed by Chad Hugo in his copyright lawsuit, accusing his former collaborator of having “no idea” which songs he allegedly helped compose.

In a filing obtained by Complex, Pharrell argued through his attorney that Hugo did not make a single copyright claim about a specific song when the lawsuit was filed in Jan. 2026, even though he said that he lost revenue and was involved in nearly 50 recording sessions over a two-year span.

In another version of his suit, Hugo identified eight songs made between 2019-2021 on which he was denied proper credit and payment: Rosalía’s “Motomami” and “La Combi Versace,” Pharrell’s “Cash In Cash Out,” “Love Is Not Written,” “Pure,” Latto’s “Real One,” Nigo, ASAP Rocky, and Tyler, the Creator’s “Lost and Found;” and “Freestyle,” featuring Tyler the Creator. (He also claimed that there were additional, unnamed songs for which he was also owed).

But in the third and so far final version of the suit, Williams continues, those eight songs have all disappeared and the only track mentioned by name is Earthgang’s “U Gotta.” Williams addressed that track, arguing that his former collaborator does not explicitly state what element of the track he helped create.

“The [complaint] does not say whether Hugo claims that he wrote music, wrote lyrics, played an instrument, performed on the master, programmed sounds that were incorporated into the master, recorded the master, mixed the master, creatively edited or otherwise manipulated the master, or did something else entirely,” Williams’ motion reads.