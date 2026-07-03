Deon Cole

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Chelsea Handler, Shane Gillis, and Kevin Hart are seated together, laughing at an event.
Pop Culture

Chelsea Handler Blasts Shane Gillis, Tony Hinchcliffe for 'Racist' Jokes During Kevin Hart Roast

"Lynching Black people is not a joke, it's worse than rape," she said.

Joe Price58 days ago
Deon Cole in a black tuxedo and bow tie smiles at the NAACP Image Awards, with event logos in the background.
Pop Culture

Deon Cole Shares Graphic DMs From Nicki Minaj Fans After NAACP Image Awards Joke

The comedian revealed hateful and explicit messages sent to him after his Nicki Minaj joke at the NAACP Image Awards.

Mark Elibert139 days ago
Deon Cole and Nicki Minaj
Music

Deon Cole Blames Nicki Minaj's 'Ass Shots' for Alliance With Donald Trump

The crowd at the 2026 NAACP Awards was rolling with laughter.

Trey Alston139 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Deon Cole, Regina King and Jonathan Majors attend a special screening of “The Harder They Fall” at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Deon Cole Says Jonathan Majors Pulled Up on Horse, Never Broke Character for ‘The Harder They Fall’

The comedian and actor said Majors stayed in character even when they weren't filming.

Jaelani Turner-Williams165 days ago
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(L-R) Megan Fox and Brian Austin Gree.
Pop Culture

Brian Austin Green Recalls Megan Fox at 17, Says She 'Relentlessly Pursued' Him

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star called Fox a "breath of fresh air" when they began dating following the "really hard" relationship he had previously.

Jaelani Turner-Williams184 days ago
(L) Cedric the Entertainer attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Being Eddie" at TUDUM Theater on November 12, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (R) Comedian Katt Williams arrives on Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Pop Culture

Cedric the Entertainer Claims Katt Williams Stole His Joke, Talks 'Main Grief' of Viral Interview

The comedian says he had been around Williams "many times" before his 2024 'Club Shay Shay' interview.

Jaelani Turner-Williams212 days ago
Split image. Left: Deon Cole. Right: Stevie Wonder.
Pop Culture

Deon Cole Recalls Story of His Date Ditching Him for Stevie Wonder: 'You Mind Taking a Cab Home?'

The comedian detailed the incident on a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe's 'Club Shay Shay' podcast.

Alex Ocho646 days ago
Paul McCartney, Deon Cole, Michael Jackson
Pop Culture

Deon Cole Reveals How Paul McCartney Accidentally Convinced Michael Jackson to Buy Beatles Publishing Rights

The comedian recently linked up with the legendary singer before a show.

Trey Alston649 days ago
Split image. Left: Marlon Wayans. Right: Deon Cole, Marlon Wayans, KidSuper, and Jim Jones on stage at KidSuper's Funny Business Comedy Fashion Show
Style

Marlon Wayans, Jim Jones, Deon Cole and More Takeover Kidsuper’s NYFW Comedy Fashion Show

Fashion met funny at the star-studded show held on Monday night at Harlem's Apollo Theater.

Alex Ocho676 days ago
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Old Spice's Patti LaBelle and Deon Cole
Pop Culture

Patti LaBelle Swagger Jacks Deon Cole in New Old Spice Commercial

Patti LaBelle joins comedians Deon Cole and Gabrielle Dennis as the Mother-In-Law in Old Spice's popular "Men Have Skin Too" campaign for the Fresher Collection

Brandon Constantine1835 days ago
Lance Gross x Deon Cole x Terrence J at MLB
Pop Culture

MLB x ComplexCon Put on for Long Beach

Major League Baseball showed up to ComplexCon and hit the weekend out of the park.

Amber McKynzie2439 days ago
Complex News
Pop Culture

Deon Cole Takes a Sneaker Spa Day at ComplexCon 2019 With Old Spice

Actor and comedian Deon Cole pulled up to the Old Spice Sneaker Spa booth at ComplexCon to talk about his sneaker collection, Netflix special, and much more.

Complex2444 days ago

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