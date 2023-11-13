Nicki Minaj Says She Regrets Getting Plastic Surgery: 'I Was Fine Just the Way I Was'

The mother of one said she "could not believe" that she disliked the way she looked in old pictures.

"I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you're going to—more than likely, not definitely, more than likely—look back one day and say, 'I was fine just the way I was," Minaj explained. "And that's what happened to me."

Minaj shared that she avoided looking at old photos because she didn't like "being skinny, having a flat butt," and "having boobs that didn't sit high enough." But the 40-year-old's perspective about her body changed upon giving birth to her now-3-year-old son, whom she affectionately calls "Papa Bear."

"Seeing my son did remind me of myself so much. My real self. And it made me think, 'Why didn't I like this?' So weird," Minaj told the hosts. "But seeing old photos, being able to look at old photos again made me realize, these old photos are beautiful."

In a 2022 sitdown with Joe Budden, Minaj addressed getting butt enhancements at the urging of Young Money Entertainment founder Lil Wayne. “Wayne would have a new chick in the studio every session, so it was always a new big booty,” Minaj said. “They were his muses. I wanna make sure I don’t downplay [the women] because they have a big part in the journey of a rapper’s career.”