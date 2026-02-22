Nicki Minaj Takes Aim at Gavin Newsom and Wife, Defends Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj has come to President Donald Trump’s defense again — this time against her sworn enemy, Gavin Newsom , and his wife, Jennifer Siebel. Minaj spoke up for the president in a rant on X on Feb. 2. She addressed Siebel in a lengthy post, alleging that her criticism of Trump mirrors her disdain for her husband. “Could this be her subconscious way of telling hubby how she REALLY feels about HIM under the guise of nonsensical tantrums aimed at the President whenever deflecting needs to be done on the world’s stage?” wrote the rapper.

Minaj also alleged that Newsom pays people to protest against Trump, and in a second post criticized Newsom for allegedly ignoring a mother “begging for help to stop guns being drawn on a 3 year old multiple times.” “How DARE YOU speak on what you’ll teach your kids?!?!! Keep The President’s name out of your fkng mouth!!! Teach them not to ignore bullying & harassment!!! Teach them that!” she wrote.

In the midst of her hailstorm of Trumpian tweets, Minaj gave the president some serious praise for the signature Trump edition of the Holy Bible she owned. "One of the most meaningful gifts I’ve ever received in my entire life," she wrote as the caption.