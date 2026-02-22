Music

Nicki Minaj Takes Aim at Gavin Newsom and Wife, Defends Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj defended President Donald Trump against Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel.

Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump
(Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj has come to President Donald Trump’s defense again — this time against her sworn enemy, Gavin Newsom , and his wife, Jennifer Siebel.

Minaj spoke up for the president in a rant on X on Feb. 2. She addressed Siebel in a lengthy post, alleging that her criticism of Trump mirrors her disdain for her husband. “Could this be her subconscious way of telling hubby how she REALLY feels about HIM under the guise of nonsensical tantrums aimed at the President whenever deflecting needs to be done on the world’s stage?” wrote the rapper.

Minaj also alleged that Newsom pays people to protest against Trump, and in a second post criticized Newsom for allegedly ignoring a mother “begging for help to stop guns being drawn on a 3 year old multiple times.”

“How DARE YOU speak on what you’ll teach your kids?!?!! Keep The President’s name out of your fkng mouth!!! Teach them not to ignore bullying & harassment!!! Teach them that!” she wrote.

In the midst of her hailstorm of Trumpian tweets, Minaj gave the president some serious praise for the signature Trump edition of the Holy Bible she owned. "One of the most meaningful gifts I’ve ever received in my entire life," she wrote as the caption.

Minaj has made it clear that she won’t take anyone not supporting the president. In January, she called herself Trump’s biggest supporter. “ I am probably the president's number one fan. That's not going to change,” she said. “And the hate or what people have to say does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. We won't let them get away with bullying him. God is protecting him.”

Trump eventually returned the praise to her, saying that she had “beautiful” skin and “long” nails in a Black History Month address at the White House.

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 21: Surprise guest Nicki Minaj is interviewed by Erika Kirk on the final day of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Minaj spoke about her frustrations with California Governor Gavin Newsom, and about why she has embraced the conservative movement. US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while in flight on Air Force One, traveling from Shannon, Ireland en route Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 22, 2026. Trump is returning from Davos, Switzerland after attending the World Economic Forum.
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