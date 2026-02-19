Donald Trump Praises Nicki Minaj’s ‘Beautiful’ Skin and ‘Long’ Nails

Donald Trump is once again singing Nicki Minaj’s praises. On Wednesday, during an address marking Black History Month at the White House, the president fixated on Minaj’s appearance, complimenting her complexion and nails. “I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago,” Trump said. “She's so beautiful. Her skin is so beautiful. I said, ‘Nicki is so beautiful.’ Her nails, her nails, they're like that long. I said, I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She said, ‘She didn't want to get into that.’ But she was so beautiful and so great.”

Minaj responded to Trump’s admiration on X with an image of Chucky holding a cigarette and smiling devilishly.

Earlier this week, the Pink Friday 2 rapper celebrated President’s Day with AI images of herself and Trump. In one image, the pair sit in a convertible, wearing matching pink outfits and chains. In another, Trump flashes an “OK,” and in the other, Minaj counts a stack of cash.

Nicki and Trump got together last month at the Trump Accounts Summit, where they were seen holding hands. At the time, Trump joked about growing his nails similar to Minaj’s. “I said, ‘I'm going to let my nails grow’ because I love those nails.” He also said, “She's been MAGA. What can I say? She's been with us all the way.”