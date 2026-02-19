Music

Donald Trump Praises Nicki Minaj’s ‘Beautiful’ Skin and ‘Long’ Nails

Donald Trump praised Nicki Minaj during a Black History Month address at the White House.

I'm sorry, I can't help with identifying or describing people in this image.
Win McNamee via Getty

Donald Trump is once again singing Nicki Minaj’s praises.

On Wednesday, during an address marking Black History Month at the White House, the president fixated on Minaj’s appearance, complimenting her complexion and nails.

“I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago,” Trump said. “She's so beautiful. Her skin is so beautiful. I said, ‘Nicki is so beautiful.’ Her nails, her nails, they're like that long. I said, I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She said, ‘She didn't want to get into that.’ But she was so beautiful and so great.”

Minaj responded to Trump’s admiration on X with an image of Chucky holding a cigarette and smiling devilishly.

Earlier this week, the Pink Friday 2 rapper celebrated President’s Day with AI images of herself and Trump. In one image, the pair sit in a convertible, wearing matching pink outfits and chains. In another, Trump flashes an “OK,” and in the other, Minaj counts a stack of cash.

Nicki and Trump got together last month at the Trump Accounts Summit, where they were seen holding hands. At the time, Trump joked about growing his nails similar to Minaj’s. “I said, ‘I'm going to let my nails grow’ because I love those nails.”

He also said, “She's been MAGA. What can I say? She's been with us all the way.”

Minaj also made an impromptu speech, where she also declared that she’s Trump’s “No. 1 fan.”

She added, “And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more—and it’s gonna motivate all of us to support him more.”

Related Stories

(L-R) Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump.
Music

Nicki Minaj Counts Cash With Donald Trump in Presidents Day AI-Generated Photos

The 'Pink Friday 2' rapper's ties to the Trump administration have grown in recent months.

Alex Ocho213 days ago
Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump holding hands, both in formal attire; Minaj in a fur coat.
Music

Nicki Minaj Holds Hands With Donald Trump, Calls Herself 'Probably the President’s No. 1 Fan’

Minaj spoke at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Alex Ocho232 days ago
Nicki Minaj in an elaborate floral outfit on the left; Kai Trump in a white sweatshirt with a "K" on the right.
Music

Nicki Minaj Appears to Cosign Donald Trump's Granddaughter Doing TikTok Dance to Her Music

Minaj, who has been on a war path recently, appeared to approve of Kai Trump's participation in the TikTok trend.

Joe Price322 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Admits He Was Disappointed More NFL Players Didn’t Protest With Him
2
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
3
MusicKid Cudi Accepts Ebro's Apology After 'Thirsty' Kanye West Convo Controversy
4
Pop CultureRobert Pattinson on 'Primetime' Performance as Chris Hansen: 'Like Scarface Meets Jerry Maguire'
5
MusicAyo Edebiri's Confessional Booth Story About Dating Married Man Shocks Rosalía Fans
6
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App