Ed Sheeran Breaks Silence on Gaza During Concert After Macklemore Tour Ousting

"What happened in Israel and the Nova Music Festival on October 7 was horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain," he said.

However, Sheeran said he could no longer keep his feelings to himself.

"I try not to be a commentator on any kind of politics, 'cause I want my music shows to be about unity, not division. About humanity, not politics," Sheeran told the crowd.

During his show at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Sheeran acknowledged the ongoing questions surrounding his position on Israel and Palestine. The singer said he typically avoids weighing in on political issues because he wants his concerts to bring people together rather than divide them.

Ed Sheeran addressed the war in Gaza from the stage Saturday (Sept. 19), calling the devastation "catastrophic and unjustifiable" as he resumed his Loop Tour without any of its previously announced supporting acts.

Sheeran then addressed the ongoing conflict in Gaza, describing the situation in much stronger words.

"What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate," he said. "Our heart is broken by the scale of devastation, loss of civilian lives, children's lives."

The singer also spoke about violence in the West Bank, saying the "sustained injustice we're seeing unfolding" there "cannot be overlooked."

Sheeran said he has already begun talking with people about how he can help those affected, while acknowledging that he still has more to learn.

"I am already speaking with people across the spectrum to work out how to make a contribution that helps victims at these terrible times and listening and learning," he said. "Because I do not know enough."

His comments came amid controversy surrounding Macklemore's removal from the remaining U.S. dates of Sheeran's tour. The rapper had used his opening slot at MetLife Stadium earlier this month to declare "Free Palestine" and speak about Gaza and the West Bank. Tour promoter Messina Touring Group later said venues on upcoming dates would not allow Macklemore to remain on the lineup, putting the tour at risk of cancellation.

The fallout continued when Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham and Beoga withdrew from the tour. Their departures left Sheeran's Philadelphia stop with no billed opening acts.

Still, Sheeran told the Philadelphia crowd he wanted his concert to remain a place where people could come together despite their differences.

"This concert is still about music. Everyone is welcome," he said, adding that people can stand beside others with opposing views and still "all agree on singing these songs."