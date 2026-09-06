Fourteen Concertgoers Hospitalized Amid Chainsmokers Show in California

Fourteen people were rushed to local hospitals during a Chainsmokers concert at Discovery Meadow in San Jose, California, after a wave of medical emergencies swept through the outdoor venue.

The San Jose Fire Department reportedly received an initial call at 8:22 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 4), roughly three hours after the 18-and-over show got underway.

According to ABC7 News, the fire department immediately escalated its response and called in reinforcements to manage the situation.

All 14 patients were transported to area hospitals. Paramedics treated some attendees on-site at the five-acre Guadalupe River Park venue before ambulances carried others away.

San Jose police confirmed the hospitalizations stemmed from "suspected alcohol intoxication and drug-related issues.” No fatalities were reported.