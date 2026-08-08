Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer Reportedly Hospitalized After Cardiac Incident

The emergency follows a recent health scare for Richie, who briefly halted the same tour in June after becoming dizzy onstage and later reassured fans he was “doing well.”

The band apologized, told fans tickets will be honored for a new date or refunded, and said no other core members were involved, while upcoming stops on the Sing a Song All Night Long tour have not yet been changed.

Earth, Wind & Fire postponed their August 6 San Francisco show with Lionel Richie at the last minute after drummer John Paris, 58, suffered a critical “cardiac incident” that required emergency transport to a hospital.

Earth Wind & Fire abruptly postponed its San Francisco concert with Lionel Richie just minutes before showtime on Thursday, August 6, after a medical emergency involving a member of the legendary group. The last-minute cancellation at Chase Center immediately raised concern among fans, with emergency responders reportedly transporting a patient from the venue to a local hospital in critical condition. “We are unable to perform as scheduled tonight at Chase Center in San Francisco due to a medical emergency involving a member of our band,” Earth Wind & Fire announced on their Instagram Stories, per Page Six. “As a result, tonight’s show with Lionel Richie will be rescheduled, with a new date to be announced soon.” The band did not initially identify the member involved or provide additional information about their condition.