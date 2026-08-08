Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer Reportedly Hospitalized After Cardiac Incident

Key Takeaways
- Earth, Wind & Fire postponed their August 6 San Francisco show with Lionel Richie at the last minute after drummer John Paris, 58, suffered a critical “cardiac incident” that required emergency transport to a hospital.
- The band apologized, told fans tickets will be honored for a new date or refunded, and said no other core members were involved, while upcoming stops on the Sing a Song All Night Long tour have not yet been changed.
- The emergency follows a recent health scare for Richie, who briefly halted the same tour in June after becoming dizzy onstage and later reassured fans he was “doing well.”
Earth Wind & Fire abruptly postponed its San Francisco concert with Lionel Richie just minutes before showtime on Thursday, August 6, after a medical emergency involving a member of the legendary group. The last-minute cancellation at Chase Center immediately raised concern among fans, with emergency responders reportedly transporting a patient from the venue to a local hospital in critical condition.
“We are unable to perform as scheduled tonight at Chase Center in San Francisco due to a medical emergency involving a member of our band,” Earth Wind & Fire announced on their Instagram Stories, per Page Six. “As a result, tonight’s show with Lionel Richie will be rescheduled, with a new date to be announced soon.” The band did not initially identify the member involved or provide additional information about their condition.
Subsequently, it was reported that drummer John Paris, 58, was the band member who suffered the medical emergency. According to the outlet, longtime members Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson were not involved.
A representative for the San Francisco Fire Department said a fire engine and private ambulance responded to what was described as a “cardiac incident” at the venue. The patient was transported to a hospital in “critical” condition, though neither Earth Wind & Fire nor Paris’ representatives have publicly confirmed further details about his condition.
Paris has been behind the kit for Earth Wind & Fire since 2001, joining the Grammy-winning group roughly three decades after its formation. The band has continued touring extensively while maintaining one of the most recognizable catalogs in R&B and funk, including staples such as “September,” “Shining Star” and “Let’s Groove.”
Its current Sing a Song All Night Long tour pairs the group with Richie for a summer run of arena dates across North America. After announcing the San Francisco postponement, the band told ticketholders they could retain their tickets for the rescheduled date or pursue refunds. “We sincerely apologize for the unexpected change and appreciate everyone’s understanding,” the statement read.
Richie also shared the announcement on his Instagram Stories.
The emergency comes less than two months after the same tour was disrupted by a health scare involving Richie. During the tour opener in St. Paul, Minnesota, the 77-year-old singer became dizzy while performing “Dancing on the Ceiling” and repeatedly sat down onstage. “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down,” Richie told the audience before attempting to continue.
He ultimately left the stage, was reportedly taken to a hospital as a precaution, and postponed his next two concerts on doctors’ advice.
Richie later returned to touring and told fans in July, “I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you.” Notably, Paris was among those who spoke about Richie’s condition at the time, saying that the singer appeared to be “a little dehydrated.”
Now the tour is facing another unexpected medical interruption, this time involving Earth Wind & Fire. Its next scheduled stop is on Saturday, August 8, in Palm Desert, California, followed by concerts in Los Angeles, Phoenix and Austin. As of the band’s announcement, no changes to those dates had been confirmed.