Toni Braxton

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Clara Almanzár, Cardi B, and Toni Braxton
Music

Cardi B Says Her Mom Has Become 'Insufferable' After Viral Toni Braxton Comparisons

Clara Almánzar is reportedly "so gassed up and happy" after fans online said she's a dead ringer for the R&B legend.

Trey Alston1 day ago
Kayla Nicole Recalls How She Linked Up with Toni Braxton For 'He Wasn't Man Enough' Cameo
Pop Culture

Kayla Nicole Breaks Down the Last-Minute Toni Braxton ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Performance

From viral Halloween costume to last-minute choreography, Kayla breaks down the wild chain of DMs and twists that landed her onstage with Toni Braxton.

Bernadette Giacomazzo55 days ago
Toni Braxton Brings Out Kayla Nicole for 'He Wasn't Man Enough for Me' Performance
Pop Culture

Toni Braxton Surprises Fans by Bringing Out Kayla Nicole During ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough'

The onstage moment came months after Kayla Nicole faced backlash over her viral Toni Braxton Halloween costume.

Bernadette Giacomazzo173 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Tamar Braxton and Derrick Williams speak during the Atlanta special screening ff Amazon MGM Studios Sarah's Oil at Regal Atlantic Station on November 03, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 23: Birdman and Toni Braxton attends Lifetime"s Film,"Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story" red carpet screening and premiere event at NeueHouse Madison Square In New York, NY on January 23, 2018.
Music

Tamar Braxton Says Birdman Was 'Intentional' About Dating Sister Toni Braxton

The couple secretly dated for over fifteen years before marrying last August.

Jaelani Turner-Williams219 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 07: Singer Tamar Braxton attends her "Heartbreak Retrograde" Album Release Party at Lo Kee on November 7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 23: Birdman and Toni Braxton attends Lifetime"s Film,"Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story" red carpet screening and premiere event at NeueHouse Madison Square In New York, NY on January 23, 2018.
Music

Tamar Braxton Denies Romantic Involvement With Birdman, Says She Introduced Him to Toni

The vocalist said she was "platonic friends" with her sister's now-husband.

Jaelani Turner-Williams220 days ago
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Toni Braxton has thoughts on Kayla Nicole's alleged diss toward Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Music

Toni Braxton Reacts to Kayla Nicole's Alleged Taylor Swift Shade

Could the 'He Wasn't Man Enough' hitmaker be an undercover Swiftie?

Alex Gonzalez243 days ago
Babyface performs during 2025 Essence Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

A Babyface Documentary Is Coming — And Kenya Barris Is Producing It

The documentary will feature raw personal interviews with the prolific songwriter, as well as his several collaborators.

Alex Gonzalez253 days ago
New Edition Announces Headlining Tour Featuring Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton
Music

New Edition Announces Headlining Tour Featuring Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton

The legends of New Jack Swing will take their show on the road beginning in January 2026.

Bernadette Giacomazzo269 days ago
A woman with long dark hair and hoop earrings poses against a blue background, wearing a necklace and strapless outfit.
Music

Tamar Braxton Supports Birdman at 'Verzuz' Without Sister Toni: ‘Ima Hold It Down for Her’

Birdman and Toni Braxton have been on-and-off since 2016, secretly tying the knot in 2024.

Jade Gomez272 days ago
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US singer-songwriter Kehlani arrives for the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025.
Music

Kehlani Announces 'Folded' Remix Pack With Brandy, Jojo, Tank, and More

Some of the artists have already shared snippets of their remixes to social media, fueling further fan anticipation.

Alex Gonzalez275 days ago
Toni Braxton Becomes Lifetime Movie Darling with 'He Wasn't Man Enough' & 'Breathe Again' Films
Music

Toni Braxton Is Turning Her Biggest Hits Into Lifetime Movies

Lifetime is betting big on the Grammy winner, turning her music into movies that put women’s stories at the center.

Bernadette Giacomazzo296 days ago
Birdman and Toni Braxton
Music

Birdman and Toni Braxton Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary

News surfaced earlier this year that the pair had walked down the aisle last August.

tara mahadevan350 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 3: 50 Cent performs onstage during a concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 3, 2025 in London, England. NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 23: Birdman and Toni Braxton attends Lifetime"s Film,"Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story" red carpet screening and premiere event at NeueHouse Madison Square In New York, NY on January 23, 2018.
Music

50 Cent Reacts to Rumors of Nine-Figure Toni Braxton Demand in Birdman Split: 'WTF'

Fif was reacting to the unsubstantiated allegation that Braxton sought $160 million after being married to Baby for less than a month.

Jaelani Turner-Williams360 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 23: Birdman and Toni Braxton attends Lifetime"s Film,"Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story" red carpet screening and premiere event at NeueHouse Madison Square In New York, NY on January 23, 2018
Music

Birdman and Toni Braxton Reportedly Married Last Year

Braxton is speculated to have filed for divorce two weeks after the nuptials.

Jaelani Turner-Williams470 days ago
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Toni Braxton attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Music

Toni Braxton Recalls Near-Fatal Heart Attack, Says Doctors Warned She May Never Tour Again

The R&B legend and 'Braxtons Family Values' star recounted her health scare on the show's seventh season premiere.

Jaelani Turner-Williams713 days ago
Music

Toni Braxton Shuts Down Birdman Wedding Rumors: 'We Are Both Single'

The two started dating in 2016 and have been on-and-off since.

Mark Elibert936 days ago
Music

Birdman and Toni Braxton Cozy Up in New Selfie: 'Sending Sunday Kisses'

Birdman and Toni Braxton have remained quiet about their relationship over the years, but a new selfie shows that the two are still going strong.

Jaelani Turner-Williams991 days ago

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