Orville Peck Leaves Wasserman Agency Following Epstein Revelations

Following the discovery that Wasserman Agency’s CEO Casey Wasserman was previously linked to Jeffrey Epstein ’s co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell , several artists have left the agency. The “Dead of Night” singer made the announcement via his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 10.

“In light of the recent findings regarding Casey Wasserman, I have made the decision to no longer be represented by the Wasserman talent agency,” Peck wrote. “My heartfelt thanks goes out to my personal team, some of whom I have respected, trusted and worked with for close to a decade. Ileave with a huge amount of compassion for the rest of the agents and staff at the agency, who are being left with a situation that impacts all of our work and livelihoods.”

Over the past few days, artists like Bethany Cossentino of indie pop band Best Coast, Chelsea Cutler, Dropkick Murphys, Wednesday, and Hippocampus all announced their departure from Wasserman. Grammy winner Chappell Roan announced on Monday that she has also parted ways with the agency.

“I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well,” wrote Roan in an Instagram story. “No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral.”

The Wasserman Agency represents a wide range of musicians, actors, athletes, and entertainers. At the time of writing, Wasserman has not been charged in connection with the Epstein or Maxwell cases.

Wasserman, however, previously issued a statement on January 31 denying “a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.”