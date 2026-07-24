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Drake performing on stage, wearing a white vest and holding a microphone. YUME in a yellow top is holding a "Complex News" microphone.
Music

YUME Looks Back on Co-Producing Drake's Kid Cudi-Featuring "IMY2" at Just 14 Years Old

The rising star was credited on Drake's Kid Cudi-featuring 'Certified Lover Boy' track "IMY2."

Trace William Cowen10 days ago

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