Watch Young Thug's YSL RICO Trial

More than 18 months after his initial arrest in the case, Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial is now underway in Georgia.

Days before the trial's Nov. 27 start date, as previously reported, Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville said that lyrics could be used as evidence. This decision came following months of criticism over the practice of criminalizing artistic expression, including in the form of a petition started by 300 Entertainment’s Kevin Liles and Atlantic Records' Julie Greenwald that has since topped 93,000 signatures.

Young Thug was among those accused in a 2022 indictment of violating the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act. That June, Thug spoke out in support of the petition in a video statement that aired during Summer Jam.

“This isn’t just about me or YSL,” Thug said at the time. “I always use my music as a form of artistic expression and now I see that Black artists and rappers don’t have that, you know, freedom. Everybody please sign the Protect Black Art petition and keep praying for us. I love you all.”

Gunna was also named in the indictment and subsequently arrested, though he was later released after entering an Alford plea.

“An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge," Gunna said in December 2022. "I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will."

Below, see the full livestreams for each day of Young Thug's YSL RICO trial, as well as information on daily developments.

This story will be updated throughout the trial.

Day 1