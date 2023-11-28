Young Thug's Lawyer Says Rapper’s Name Stands for 'Truly Humbled Under God' During YSL RICO Trial

Young Thug's lawyer pointed to what he says is the faith-focused meaning of his client's stage name during the second day of the YSL RICO trial in Georgia.

During an opening statement on Tuesday, attorney Brian Steel walked jurors through the difficult upbringing faced by Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams. Per Steel, his client was born into “a society that was filled with depression, despair, hopelessness, and helplessness.”

Thug, whose lyrics are also being used in the case despite widespread criticism of the practice, faced hardships early in his life, including limited food and harassment from local police targeting his family and other individuals in his community. These experiences, Steel said, led to his client developing “two deep-embedded beliefs” about the criminal justice system, including that it was inherently “corrupt” due to alleged known liars being used in cases.

"What really solidified Jeffrey’s distrust of the police happened three days before his nine-year-old birthday," Steel pointed out, referencing the shooting of his older brother. As Steel is seen explaining in the 11Alive-captured footage above, police made a belated response to the scene after a 911 call was made, at which point they handcuffed Thug’s mother.

“They put a sheet over [his brother’s] face, and he was dead to the police even though his chest was going up and down and was still breathing,” Steel said.