Rap Lyrics Can Be Used in Young Thug Case, Georgia Judge Says

A judge in Georgia says lyrics may be used as evidence in the YSL RICO case involving Young Thug.

Per WSB-TV, the lyrics will be allowed to be admitted in an upcoming trial. First, as Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville said during Thursday’s hearing, such lyrics will be “subject to a complete foundation being met and may be subject to other additional objections.”

During the hearing, Judge Glanville also responded to the defense’s concerns, which centered on the argument that using lyrics or any other art against Thug or others in the case would be a constitutional violation, both in the federal sense and at the state level.