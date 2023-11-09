Rap Lyrics Can Be Used in Young Thug Case, Georgia Judge Says

A judge in Georgia says lyrics may be used as evidence in the YSL RICO case involving Young Thug.
Per WSB-TV, the lyrics will be allowed to be admitted in an upcoming trial. First, as Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville said during Thursday’s hearing, such lyrics will be “subject to a complete foundation being met and may be subject to other additional objections.”
During the hearing, Judge Glanville also responded to the defense’s concerns, which centered on the argument that using lyrics or any other art against Thug or others in the case would be a constitutional violation, both in the federal sense and at the state level.
Furthermore, the defense previously criticized the possibility of lyrics being used at trial as racist and discriminatory, pointing to this approach’s potential to taint the jury.
Complex has reached out to Young Thug's lawyer for comment. This story may be updated.
The use of lyrics has been a key point of concern throughout coverage of the larger YSL RICO case. In June of last year, 300 Entertainment’s Kevin Liles and Atlantic Records' COO Julie Greenwald launched a petition aimed at stopping this practice. The Rap Music on Trial: Protect Black Art petition has since garnered more than 90,000 signatures.
"Today in courtrooms across America, Black creativity and artistry is being criminalized," Liles said at the time. "With increasing and troubling frequency, prosecutors are attempting to use rap lyrics as confessions. This practice isn’t just a violation of First Amendment protections for speech and creative expression. It punishes already marginalized communities and silences their stories of family, struggle, survival, and triumph."
In September, Gunna called for Young Thug's release from behind bars during what marked his first live performance since being released on an Alford plea last year.