Young Thug and YSL RICO Trial: Opening Statements Begin, Mistrial Motion Denied

The prosecution's opening remarks swiftly spurred a mistrial motion from Thug's attorney, Brian Steel. According to Steel, prosecutors engaged in “intentional misconduct” on Monday by not sharing “all of their displays and opening statements” as previously ordered by the judge.

"Three weeks ago, you ordered the parties to share all of their displays and opening statement to the others so we don’t have to have these interruptions. I did that," Steel said. "The state shared with me four attachments. That’s all they had. That’s what I got."

Continuing, Steel presented the court with a question.

“How do we just violate court order?” he said. “So, yes. I have a serious motion for a mistrial, because it’s intentional misconduct.”