Here Are the Lyrics to Tommy Richman's "Devil Is a Lie"

Tommy Richman says he's "2 for 2."
With "Devil Is a Lie," the 24-year-old's latest single, Richman took on the surely daunting mission of following up what will inarguably go down as one of the biggest songs of 2024, the inescapable "Million Dollar Baby." Complex recently put the undeniable hit at No. 2 on our ranking of this year's Song of the Summer contenders, bested only by Kendrick Lamar's also inescapable Drake diss "Not Like Us."
Richman and Lamar are also side by side on the latest update of Billboard's Hot 100, which has "Million Dollar Baby" at No. 5 and "Not Like Us" at No. 6 as of this writing. All told, Richman's "Baby" has enjoyed seven weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 2.
Can "Devil Is a Lie" bring Richman a full-fledged repeat? That remains to be seen. In the meantime, dive into the song's official lyrics below. Richman is the sole writer credited on the track. Production was handled by Jonah Roy, Max Vossberg, and Kavi.
I tell her 'Pipe down, baby'
Hell naw
You know my roundabouts, baby
Hell naw
It's where I came from, baby
Hell naw
It’s 'cause I come from a different part
I can take you places you ain't never seen before
Ah, ah
You’re moving so loud
That is not my goal
Hell naw
But you got no confidence lately
Really wanna run around and chase me
I’m not no Travis, baby
Not no Chase B
I work too hard, can you fuckin' pay me?
I did so much, you did it with me
And I’m not alone
It’s since 2019, you’re doin’ this with me
I'mma set it in stone
You come from a sunken place again
You know the struggle, baby, can we be friends?
From the bottom to the top again
We go hard again, hard again
But you got no confidence lately
Really wanna run around and chase me
I’m not no Travis, baby
Not no Chase B
I work too hard, can you fuckin’ pay me?
But you got no confidence lately
Really wanna run around and chase me
I’m not no Travis, baby
Not no Chase B
I work too hard, can you fuckin’ pay me?
Right now, right now (The devil is a lie)
Right now, right now (I wanna be alive)
Right now, right now (Can we survive?)
Right now, right now (Can we survive?)
Right now, right now (The devil is a lie)
Right now, right now (I wanna be alive)
Right now, right now (Can we survive?)
Right now, right now (Can we survive?)