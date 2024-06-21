Here Are the Lyrics to Tommy Richman's "Devil Is a Lie"

Tommy Richman says he's "2 for 2."

With "Devil Is a Lie," the 24-year-old's latest single, Richman took on the surely daunting mission of following up what will inarguably go down as one of the biggest songs of 2024, the inescapable "Million Dollar Baby." Complex recently put the undeniable hit at No. 2 on our ranking of this year's Song of the Summer contenders, bested only by Kendrick Lamar's also inescapable Drake diss "Not Like Us."

Richman and Lamar are also side by side on the latest update of Billboard's Hot 100, which has "Million Dollar Baby" at No. 5 and "Not Like Us" at No. 6 as of this writing. All told, Richman's "Baby" has enjoyed seven weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 2.

Can "Devil Is a Lie" bring Richman a full-fledged repeat? That remains to be seen. In the meantime, dive into the song's official lyrics below. Richman is the sole writer credited on the track. Production was handled by Jonah Roy, Max Vossberg, and Kavi.