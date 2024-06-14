Can Tommy Richman do it again?
Fresh off releasing the kind of undeniable megahit most artists can only ever dream about, the 24-year-old is aiming for a repeat with "Devil Is a Lie," out now.
"Million Dollar Baby," meanwhile, is currently still hanging out at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it previously debuted (and peaked) at No. 2 and has since spent six weeks. Besting the ubiquitous blockbuster are Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's similarly everywhere-all-at-once "I Had Some Help" and Eminem's time-traveling new era launcher "Houdini."
Seriously, it’s hard to oversell just how big "Million Dollar Baby" has become since its late April rollout. The clear Song of the Summer contender is a true global sensation, thanks in large part to a shrewd pre-release strategy that saw Richman leaning into a VHS-inspired aesthetic while teasing the track on TikTok. The video, shot be Josh Belvedere, doesn't disappoint:
That shrewdness has remained on full display in the days leading up to the release of "Devil Is a Lie." For example, in response to a recent tweet arguing that he had only "dropped 1 good song," Richman offered a concise correction.
"2 for 2," he said, quickly spurring additional reminders from fans that Tommy Richman's career actually dates back several years.
Funk Flex quickly turned from a hater to a believer this week, calling "Million Dollar Baby" nothing but "hot garbage."
"If you're someone that likes this song you are a clown," Flex said.
Fast-forward to Thursday afternoon, when the DJ returned to Twitter after nearly two months away, teasing that Hot 97 was about to play "Devil Is a Lie."
"NEW TOMMY RICHMAN IN 5MIN! ... (I LIKE THIS SONG)," he wrote.
Stream "Devil Is a Lie" now and catch the music video above.