Can Tommy Richman do it again?

Fresh off releasing the kind of undeniable megahit most artists can only ever dream about, the 24-year-old is aiming for a repeat with "Devil Is a Lie," out now.

"Million Dollar Baby," meanwhile, is currently still hanging out at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it previously debuted (and peaked) at No. 2 and has since spent six weeks. Besting the ubiquitous blockbuster are Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's similarly everywhere-all-at-once "I Had Some Help" and Eminem's time-traveling new era launcher "Houdini."

Seriously, it’s hard to oversell just how big "Million Dollar Baby" has become since its late April rollout. The clear Song of the Summer contender is a true global sensation, thanks in large part to a shrewd pre-release strategy that saw Richman leaning into a VHS-inspired aesthetic while teasing the track on TikTok. The video, shot be Josh Belvedere, doesn't disappoint: