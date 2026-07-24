Tommy Richman

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Everyone has an opinion about the guy who made “Million Dollar Baby,” one of 2024’s biggest songs. But most people don’t know Tommy Richman’s true story. Until now. In a rare interview, he opens up about it all.
Eric Skelton

Latest Stories

Tommy Richman wearing sunglasses, a black leather jacket, and a cap poses at the American Music Awards.
Music

Tommy Richman Shares New Song "Changes," Inspired by His Mother's 'Life-Changing' Hearing Surgery

"With cochlear implant surgery, she's able to listen to music for the first time," Richman told fans.

Trace William Cowen79 days ago
Tommy Richman in a dark jacket, cap, and sunglasses poses with peace signs in a dimly lit room with red and orange lights.
Music

Tommy Richman to Streamer Asking Him to Sing "Million Dollar Baby": 'What Am I, a Dancing Monkey?'

Tommy Richman didn't seem interested in being on camera while in the studio.

Trace William Cowen414 days ago
Sexyy Red and Tommy Richman
Music

Tommy Richman and Sexyy Red Takeover Miami in "Actin Up" Remix

Sexyy Red gives the track some new energy.

Trey Alston463 days ago
mynameisntjmack
Music

mynameisntjmack Shares New Song "Chase" f/ Tommy Richman

jmack is currently opening for Richman on his Coyote Tour.

tara mahadevan513 days ago
Tommy Richman "Actin Up"
Music

Tommy Richman Drops 'Underdog' Anthem "Actin Up"

The Virginia-born artist shared the track as he prepares for his 2025 Coyote world tour.

Joshua Espinoza534 days ago
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A person holding a smartphone displaying the TikTok logo on the screen.
Music

Tommy Richman and Kanye West Songs Among the Biggest on TikTok This Year

In the U.S., Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby" and Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's "Carnival" dominated TikTok in 2024.

Joe Price598 days ago
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2037 -- Pictured: Musical guest Tommy Richman performs on Monday, October 21, 2024
Music

Tommy Richman on Leaving Hit Songs off 'Coyote': 'I Don't Regret It'

The Virginia vocalist intentionally decided to refrain from including songs "Million Dollar Baby" and "Devil Is a Lie" on his debut album.

Jaelani Turner-Williams603 days ago
Tommy Richman at the Billboard No. 1s Party held at the Keys on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Music

Tommy Richman Breaks Down How "Million Dollar Baby" Came Together

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter made the viral track in a moment of frustration.

Joe Price604 days ago
Tommy Richman during a performance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'
Music

Tommy Richman Announces ‘Coyote’ Tour in 2025

The "Million Dollar Baby" artist is hitting the road next year.

Joe Price621 days ago
tommy live
Music

Tommy Richman’s "Million Dollar Baby" Vying for Rap Nods at 2025 Grammys After 'Not a Hip Hop Artist' Remark

Other songs roundly expected to wind up with a Best Rap Song nod include Ye and Ty's "Carnival" and Kendrick's "Not Like Us."

Trace William Cowen646 days ago
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Tommy Richman attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Music

Tommy Richman Clarifies 'Hip-Hop Artist' Comments in Back-and-Forth With DJ Hed

The Virginia-born artist said he doesn't "wanna be boxed in" a specific genre.

Joshua Espinoza660 days ago
This is a photo of Tommy Richman's album cover.
Music

Tommy Richman's Debut Album 'Coyote' Is Out Now

He didn't include "Million Dollar Baby" on it.

Trey Alston666 days ago
Splitscreen image of Tommy Richman and Joe Budden
Music

Tommy Richman Responds to Joe Budden Not Liking His Music: ‘They Ain’t Even Hear the Album Yet'

Budden joins Funk Flex as two prominent figures who don't "get" Richman's music.

Trey Alston707 days ago
Barack Obama in Martha's Vineyard
Music

Charli XCX, Tommy Richman and More Appear on Barack Obama's Summer Playlist

The two-term POTUS has returned with another playlist of his summer favorites.

tara mahadevan711 days ago
Man sitting in front of blue car, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, baggy plaid pants, and a backwards cap in a music video setting
Music

Here Are the Lyrics to Tommy Richman's "Devil Is a Lie"

"Devil Is a Lie" sees Tommy Richman aiming for another blockbuster after the runaway success of "Million Dollar Baby."

Trace William Cowen764 days ago
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Person in streetwear and a backwards cap stands near a blue lowrider car lifting its front wheels in a street setting. Image is categorized as Music
Music

Tommy Richman Builds on "Million Dollar Baby" Success With "Devil Is a Lie" Single and Video

As his Song of the Summer contender continues to enjoy a strong Hot 100 showing, Richman is back with another potential hit.

Trace William Cowen772 days ago

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