The-Dream Facing Rape, Battery, and Sex Trafficking Allegations in New Lawsuit

The-Dream is facing allegations of rape, sexual battery, and sex trafficking in a new lawsuit from a woman who says she’s speaking out to "prevent future horrific abuse.' The eight-time Grammy winner, meanwhile, says the newly reported allegations are "untrue and defamatory."

As first reported by the New York Times, the suit, filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, cites California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act. The accuser, Chanaaz Mangroe, alleges that she was forced to have sex with the singer/songwriter/producer on multiple occasions. Mangroe, who makes music under the name Channii Monroe, says she was first introduced to The-Dream in early 2015.

Complex has reached out to reps for The-Dream for comment.

This story is being updated.