Paula Abdul Accuses 'American Idol' Producer Nigel Lythgoe of Sexual Assault

Paula Abdul is accusing former American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance producer Nigel Lythgoe of multiple counts of sexual assault.
Rolling Stone reports Abdul filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, alleging Lythgoe sexually assaulted her on two occasions while she served as a judge of the reality show competitions.
Abdul is suing Lythgoe and the show’s production companies, 19 Entertainment Inc., FremantleMedia North America Inc., American Idol Productions Inc. and Dance Nation Productions Inc., for sexual assault/battery, sexual harassment, gender violence and negligence.
The first incident took place in the early 2000s when Abdul was a judge on American Idol. According to Abdul, Lythgoe assaulted her in an elevator while traveling for an Idol audition.
“Lythgoe shoved Abdul against the wall, then grabbed her genitals and breasts, and began shoving his tongue down her throat,” the suit said. “Abdul attempted to push Lythgoe away from her. When the doors to the elevator for her door opened, Abdul ran out of the elevator and to her hotel room. Abdul quickly called one of her representatives in tears to inform them of the assault.”
Years later, when Abdul was a judge for So You Think You Can Dance, Lythgoe allegedly assaulted her again during a dinner at his home.
“Toward the end of the evening, Lythgoe forced himself on top of Abdul while she was seated on his couch and attempted to kiss her while proclaiming that the two would make an excellent ‘power couple,'” the suit claimed. “Abdul pushed Lythgoe off of her, explaining that she was not interested in his advances and immediately left.”
Abdul filed the suit under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, which would allow the filing of lawsuits that would otherwise be outside the statute of limitations.