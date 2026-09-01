Music

RIAA Says Recorded Music Revenue Hit $6 Billion in First Half of 2026, CDs Up Nearly 60 Percent

While streaming remains king, physical media is putting up some serious numbers.

A stack of CD cases, some with colorful album covers visible, arranged haphazardly.
Image via Getty/Kinga Krzeminska

2026 has been a good one for the music industry so far, at least when it comes to revenues.

That’s the key takeaway from a new mid-year report released by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Tuesday (Sept. 1), which shows that U.S. recorded music revenues for the first half of the year are up 6.9 percent when compared with the same period in 2025.

For the first half of 2026, U.S. recorded music revenue has hit $6 billion. Streaming, expectedly, still takes the biggest chunk of the proverbial pie with a reported 82 percent of total revenue ($4.9 billion).

As RIAA CEO Mitch Glazier sees it, these numbers owe much to how labels and artists have adapted their approach to fan-engagement in recent years.

“As U.S. music revenues continue to grow across formats, labels are strengthening connections between artists, fans, and the platforms delivering creative work,” Glazier says of the mid-year findings. “That partnership is driving engagement in new and expanding ways to create opportunities that will lift up the entire music community for years to come.”

Taking a closer look, there are other noteworthy stats included in the RIAA report. For example, while streaming is still king in terms of sheer revenue, those who prefer to maintain a more tangible relationship with the works they love are putting up some serious numbers in their own right.

Physical revenues, in fact, enjoyed a bump of just under 26 percent in the first half of 2026. Broken down further, vinyl and CDs grew by 17.7 percent and 58.6 percent, respectively.

In an ideal world, those physical stats will see an even bigger jump with the next RIAA report. Physical media is always worth the extra effort.

Related Stories

Cardi B attends The Official Little Miss Drama Tour Concert After Party.
Music

Cardi B Celebrates "WAP" Going Diamond: 'Thank You For Streaming and Making History With Us'

Cardi now holds the record for most RIAA certified Diamond songs by a female rapper, with four.

Jose Martinez37 days ago
Mail-Order Music Legend Colombia House is Shuttering Its Business in September
Music

Columbia House Is Finally Shutting Down — Check on Your Gen X Aunties

From 12 CDs for a penny to bankruptcy and Blu-ray leftovers, we trace how the mail-order music giant rose, fell, and finally hit stop for good.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
Michael Jackson's Catalog Added Over $3B to Sony Music's Coffers This Year Alone
Music

Michael Jackson’s Catalog Helps Power Sony Music’s $3.5 Billion Quarter

As the billion-dollar Michael biopic fueled a chart resurgence, Thriller and Bad ranked among Sony Music’s biggest sellers of the quarter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo40 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App