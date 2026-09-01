RIAA Says Recorded Music Revenue Hit $6 Billion in First Half of 2026, CDs Up Nearly 60 Percent

2026 has been a good one for the music industry so far, at least when it comes to revenues.

That’s the key takeaway from a new mid-year report released by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Tuesday (Sept. 1), which shows that U.S. recorded music revenues for the first half of the year are up 6.9 percent when compared with the same period in 2025.

For the first half of 2026, U.S. recorded music revenue has hit $6 billion. Streaming, expectedly, still takes the biggest chunk of the proverbial pie with a reported 82 percent of total revenue ($4.9 billion).

As RIAA CEO Mitch Glazier sees it, these numbers owe much to how labels and artists have adapted their approach to fan-engagement in recent years.