Columbia House Is Finally Shutting Down — Check on Your Gen X Aunties

As big-box retail, piracy, downloads, and streaming reshaped how people got music, Columbia House killed its music club in 2010, limped on as a movie service through bankruptcy and failed vinyl-subscription plans, and now heads for a final wind-down with existing memberships still being honored.

Launched in 1955 as the Columbia Record Club to reach listeners outside traditional record stores, the company peaked in the mid-1990s with about 16 million members and up to $1.4 billion in annual sales, powered by negative-option billing that turned forgotten reply cards into surprise charges.

Columbia House, the once-iconic mail-order music club famous for deals like 12 CDs for a penny, will stop taking new orders on September 15, 2026, shutting down its last remaining DVD and Blu-ray business after more than 70 years.

Columbia House, the mail-order club that once promised a stack of new music for pocket change, is finally winding down its remaining media business. A notice posted on the company’s website says it will stop accepting new orders after September 15, 2026, ending a run that began more than 70 years ago and somehow continued long after its famous CD deals disappeared. According to Consequence of Sound, the shutdown applies to Columbia House’s current DVD and Blu-ray operation, the last surviving piece of a company once synonymous with mail-order music. Existing memberships and outstanding purchases will be honored during the wind-down. The club’s online store remains active for now, offering a limited movie catalog alongside contact information for customers with questions.

For Gen X, however, Columbia House was never just a place to buy music. It was an invitation to build an instant collection before streaming platforms, digital downloads, or even reliable access to a nearby record store. The tiny order cards packed into magazines offered deals such as 12 CDs for a penny or 13 albums for $1, provided members agreed to purchase additional titles at regular club prices. Columbia Records launched the company as the Columbia Record Club in 1955, initially using mail order to reach listeners who lived far from traditional music retailers. The strategy worked. By 1996, Columbia House reportedly had roughly 16 million members and had become a major force in the American music business. At its mid-1990s peak, the company generated as much as $1.4 billion in annual sales. The club’s success also came with complications. Columbia House relied on negative-option billing, a system under which members received a featured selection unless they declined it by a deadline. Forgetting to return the card could mean an unwanted CD—and a bill—showing up in the mailbox.