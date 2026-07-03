Tidal Has New Rules for AI-Generated Music, Including No Royalties: What About Other Platforms?
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On Tidal, AI-generated music will not be eligible for monetization.Trace William Cowen
We caught up with the revered UK music exec to talk about his new BET documentary, ‘Darcus Beese: In His Own Words’, his new music stable, D.A.P., the future of A&R and more.Joseph JP Patterson
The official comeback interview...Joseph JP Patterson
COVID-19 lockdowns changed the way we live, sparking various technological innovations that rappers quickly embraced. Five years later, has it changed rap for the better?Dimas Sanfiorenzo