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K-pop singer Hyebin in a colorful leopard-print dress poses in front of a backdrop with "MOMOLAND" and other logos.
Music

MOMOLAND Singer Hyebin on How Being a K-Pop Star Put Her in Debt

The K-pop idol explained the trainee debt system and how years of shared costs left her watching money "do a U-turn" out of her bank account.

Alex Ocho10 days ago
Lizzo In Concert At Irving Plaza
Music

Lizzo Opens Up About 'Soul-Crushing' First-Week Sales for Her 'B*tch' Album

Lizzo's latest failed to chart on the Billboard 200 albums chart, a dramatic decrease from her 2022 album 'Special,' which peaked at No. 2.

Joe Price18 days ago
TLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 24: Rapper Soulja Boy performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2026 at State Farm Arena on May 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Soulja Boy's Ex Intends to Sell His Royalties to Collect $4 Million Judgment

Soulja Boy's ex-girlfriend filed a notice to sell his BMI residuals after a 2025 jury awarded her $4.25 million for sexual battery.

Jaelani Turner-Williams29 days ago
Nicki Minaj with long black hair speaks into a microphone on stage, wearing a dark outfit. The background is blurred.
Music

Nicki Minaj Believes the Illuminati ‘Could’ Be Real, Says She's Faced ‘Spiritual Warfare’

The rapper didn't give a simple yes-or-no answer when asked about one of music's most enduring conspiracy theories.

Alex Ocho32 days ago
latto
Music

Latto Questions Why People Are Worried About Her Album’s First Week Sales

The rapper denied that first-week sales are equivalent to longterm "impact."

Jaelani Turner-Williams39 days ago
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John Mayer.
Music

Fender Targets PRS With Cease-and-Desist Over John Mayer Guitar

The move escalates Fender's broader campaign against U.S. guitar makers building Stratocaster-shaped instruments.

Trey Alston48 days ago
Maluma in a gray suit with a patterned tie and black lapel pin stands against a purple backdrop with logos.
Music

Maluma Says He’s Not Interested in Collaborating With Artists From the United States Anymore

The Colombian superstar explains why he's no longer focusing on the "American dream."

Alex Ocho50 days ago
Lupe Fiasco, wearing sunglasses and a cap, performs on stage, holding a microphone with a vibrant, illuminated background.
Music

Lupe Fiasco Playfully Chides Crowd for Pirating His Debut Album: 'You F*cked It All Up, Man'

After messing up the lyrics to "Kick, Push II," he playfully turned his attention to the notorious leak of his debut album.

Joe Price60 days ago
Drake wearing a black leather jacket, standing in a crowded arena.
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' Lyrics Have Fans Wondering If Dropping 3 Projects Was Strategy to Get Out of Deal

All three of Drake's new projects are listed as being released by OVO “under exclusive license to Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.”

Trace William Cowen64 days ago
Kid Cudi attends Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere.
Music

Kid Cudi Says Misalignment Is Why He’s Distanced Himself From Industry Alliances

Kid Cudi points to an inability to make real connections as one of these reasons he has distanced himself from alliances in the industry.

Jose Martinez64 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Doja Cat attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Doja Cat Plans to Take 'Three Years Off' After Releasing Fifth Album 'Vie'

The Grammy Award winner says she wants to "do whatever" during her hiatus.

Jaelani Turner-Williams64 days ago
Anderson .Paak in a green patterned suit and brown hat, smiling while sitting on a talk show set.
Music

Anderson .Paak Says Korean Artists Are Only Ones Paying for Features: ‘They Gon’ Get You Right’

The multi-hyphenate got candid about who actually pays for verses in today's music scene.

Alex Ocho64 days ago
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Music

Red Hot Chili Peppers Sells Catalog to WMG for Over $300 Million

WMG secured the catalog through a $1.2 billion acquisition with Bain Capital.

Jaelani Turner-Williams69 days ago
Jean Deaux in a peach dress at an event and Smino in a pink outfit with face stickers saluting.
Music

Jean Deaux and Smino Royalties Dispute Is 'Being Corrected,' Per Statement: 'This Settles All'

"We both acknowledge this oversight should have never happened," reads a statement shared with Complex.

Trace William Cowen71 days ago
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Jean Deaux attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Jean Deaux Alleges Smino's Team 'Wrongfully Collected' Royalties From 'Blkswn' Album: 'That's Mine'

"His management made sure I’ll never personally receive the rest of what’s owed," the singer claimed.

Trace William Cowen73 days ago
Finesse2tymes wearing a patterned jacket and jewelry poses in front of a SiriusXM backdrop, smiling and showing off a grill.
Music

Finesse2Tymes Says 'Y'all Got Me Good' After Using ChatGPT to Break Down His 'One-Sided' Record Deal

"Can somebody please help buy me out this situation before I crash out?" the artist pleaded.

Trace William Cowen74 days ago

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