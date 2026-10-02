Music

Peter Rosenberg Reacts to Nicki Minaj's Republican Voting Push, Says She Knows 'Zero' About Politics

Nicki has "zero registered voters in her house," Rosenberg said.

Peter Rosenberg in a dark jacket and Nicki Minaj in a plaid blazer, posing at separate events.
Images via Getty/Dave Kotinsky/Fanatics & Getty/Rob Kim/Cantor Fitzgerald

Nicki Minaj, currently known more for her MAGA allegiance than her music, is stumping for Republicans at large ahead of midterm elections, leading many, Peter Rosenberg included, to question the validity of such a push.

“Nicki Minaj knows 0 about politics, has 0 registered voters in her house, and is telling people which way to vote in the midterms,” Rosenberg remarked on X, formerly known as Twitter, this week.

Minaj recently made an appearance on Fox News during which she urged those watching to “vote red,” which anyone already watching Fox News would presumably be doing anyway. The Pink Friday 2 artist is a vocal supporter of Trump, at one point describing herself as “probably” his “No. 1 fan.”

Following Minaj’s push, the status of Minaj’s citizenship has been pointed out. Though that status is not entirely clear at the moment, she’s widely believed to still be unable to actually vote.

This was previously a hot topic back in April in connection with Trump’s so-called “Gold Card” visa. We took a closer look at the claims surrounding the program at the time, including whether Minaj herself is actually in possession of a “Gold Card.”

Revisit that here.

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