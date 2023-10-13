Bad Bunny’s 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana' Album: Features and Production Credits

Bad Bunny's fifth solo studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, is out now.

The latest from Bad Bunny arrives just under a year and a half after his Grammy-winning Un Verano Sin Ti, which proved to be an unstoppable blockbuster for much of 2022. The same is likely to be true for the follow-up, which will be going up against the second week of Drake's For All the Dogs (notably featuring Bad Bunny) on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Next week, Bad Bunny will face stiff competition in that realm from blink-182's One More Time... album, the punk trio's first record with its classic lineup since 2011's Neighborhoods.

In the days leading up to Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana's release, Benito was revealed in a report from Suzy Exposito for the Los Angeles Times to have given $100,000 to the mental health platform Selia. In September, he and Kendall Jenner made their previously rumored romance about as official as it can get with their joint appearance in a new Gucci campaign.

Below, we've adapted the credits for Bad Bunny's latest album from Spotify, as well as added in the featured artists who aren't listed on streaming services. To hear the new album in full, hit Apple Music or Spotify.

"Nadie Sabe"

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by La Paciencia, Tainy

“Monaco"

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by MAG, La Paciencia, Smash David, Edsclusive, ARGEL

“Fina” f/ Young Miko

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by MAG, La Paciencia, Foreign Teck, Dj Joe

“Hibiki” f/ Mora

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by La Paciencia, Hassi, Maker, Tainy

“Mr. October”

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by Hydro, Sauceman36, Stats, MAG, La Paciencia

“Cybertruck”

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by MAG, La Paciencia, Zazu

“Vou 787”

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by MAG, La Paciencia

“Seda” f/ Bryant Myers

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by MAG, La Paciencia, Chris Jedi, Lanalizer, Gaby Music, Buho

“Gracias por Nada”

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by MAG, La Paciencia, Chris Jedi, Gaby Music

“Teléfono Nuevo” f/ Luar La L

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by MAG, La Paciencia, ARGEL, Smash David

“Baby Nueva”

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by La Paciencia, Tainy, Albert Hype

“Mercedes Carota” f/ YOVNGCHIMI

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by MAG, La Paciencia, Tainy, BYRD, Smash David

“Los Pits”

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by MAG, La Paciencia, Foreign Teck, Smash David

“Vuelve Candy B”

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by MAG, La Paciencia

“Baticano”

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by MAG, La Paciencia, Tainy

“No Me Quiero Casar”

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by MAG, La Paciencia, Tainy

“Where She Goes”

Written by MAG, Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by MAG

“Thunder y Lightning” f/ Eladio Carrión

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by MAG, La Paciencia

“Perro Negro” f/ Feid

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by MAG, La Paciencia, ARGEL, Jon Mili, Frankie, Digital Jet

“Europa :(“

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by La Paciencia, Tainy

“Acho PR” f/ Arcángel, De La Ghetto, Ñengo Flow

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by MAG, La Paciencia, Tainy

“Un Preview”

Written by Benito A. Martinez Ocasio

Produced by La Paciencia, MAG, Tainy