Nicki Minaj Pushes Back Release of 'Pink Friday 2,' Says Album Is 'Biggest Gift I’ve Ever Given Humanity'

Nicki Minaj’s long-awaited Pink Friday 2 album will now be rolled out in December.

The announcement was made during a recent Instagram Live broadcast during which Minaj also shared some details surrounding her new perfume and an impending presale for an upcoming tour.

Per the recent MTV Video Music Awards performer, the album—previously slated for Nov. 17—will now arrive on her birthday, Dec. 8.

"This entire album will be the biggest gift I’ve ever given humanity thus far," Minaj said during Tuesday night's livestream. "I can stand by that. I will bet any amount of money that Pink Friday 2, the album, is going to make people fall in love immediately."