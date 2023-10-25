Nicki Minaj Pushes Back Release of 'Pink Friday 2,' Says Album Is 'Biggest Gift I’ve Ever Given Humanity'

Nicki Minaj’s long-awaited Pink Friday 2 album will now be rolled out in December.
The announcement was made during a recent Instagram Live broadcast during which Minaj also shared some details surrounding her new perfume and an impending presale for an upcoming tour.
Per the recent MTV Video Music Awards performer, the album—previously slated for Nov. 17—will now arrive on her birthday, Dec. 8.
"This entire album will be the biggest gift I’ve ever given humanity thus far," Minaj said during Tuesday night's livestream. "I can stand by that. I will bet any amount of money that Pink Friday 2, the album, is going to make people fall in love immediately."
Part of the reason for the delay, she added, is that vinyl production issues meant that physical albums wouldn’t be ready until the top of December. As for speculation about Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz’s Welcome 2 Collegrove album, which was recently announced to be dropping on the previous Pink Friday 2 date of Nov. 17, Minaj assured fans that Weezy “would never” step on her date. Instead, the new Dec. 8 slot for her Queen follow-up has actually been known behind the scenes for some time now.
"You know how me and Weezy play," Minaj said of the Young Money boss and frequent collaborator, who this past weekend joined Good Charlotte for a surprise appearance during When We Were Young in Vegas. "He would never do that if that was my album date."