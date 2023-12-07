What Is Gag City?: What To Know About The Barbz’s AI-Generated Universe

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

In anticipation of Nicki Minaj's fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, her devoted fanbase, known as the Barbz, have sparked a new viral trend on social media.

In December, AI-generated images started appearing on various platforms, depicting a fictional realm dubbed "Gag City"—a nod to Nicki's album and its artwork, which depicts the rapper en route to a pink city.

The pink-themed graphics and depictions of elaborate fixtures in the imagined world quickly gained viral traction, illustrating a complete universe featuring businesses, concerts, and more. The imaginative universe has captivated online communities and become a creative way for the Barbz to express their excitement and celebrate Nicki’s long-awaited project ahead of its release.

Pink Friday 2 drops this Friday, Dec. 8. In the meantime, here’s everything we know about Gag City.