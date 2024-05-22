'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' Is the Best Album of All Time, Per Apple Music

Lauryn Hill's 1998 classic bested acclaimed albums from Ye, Beyoncé, Nirvana, Frank Ocean, Michael Jackson, and more.

May 22, 2024
Lauryn Hill at the 2024 Grammy Hall of Fame Gala wearing a black blazer with white lapels, gold jewelry, and a voluminous peach-colored skirt
Image via Getty/Sarah Morris/The Recording Academy
Lauryn Hill at the 2024 Grammy Hall of Fame Gala wearing a black blazer with white lapels, gold jewelry, and a voluminous peach-colored skirt
Image via Getty/Sarah Morris/The Recording Academy

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill has landed on another list of the greatest feats of recorded music in human history, this time from a team of experts and artists assembled by Apple Music.

As you’ve hopefully seen by closely following along in recent days, the streamer, has been rolling out its 100 Best Albums list a chunk at a time, all leading up to Wednesday’s big reveal of the final top 10. Lauryn Hill's 1998 classic, which achieved Diamond status (i.e. 10 million units) from the RIAA back in 2021, tops Apple Music's list.

In a statement shared by Apple Music, Hill pointed to "how much love was invested in me" at this point in her career.

"I made what I wanted to see and hear exist in the world at the time," she said. "I’m grateful that it connected and continues to connect with so many people."

View this video on YouTube
Video via Apple Music

Fans will note that this is far from the only such list to feature the celebrated singer’s lone solo studio album. The Album of the Year winner has previously been honored with a No. 10 ranking on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, inclusion in the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry, and more.

The full top 10 on Apple Music's list is as follows: Beyoncé’s Lemonade (No. 10), Nirvana’s Nevermind (No. 9), Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black (No. 8), Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city (No. 7), Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life (No 6), Frank Ocean’s Blonde (No. 5), Prince and the Revolution’s Purple Rain (No. 4), The Beatles’ Abbey Road (No. 3), Michael Jackson’s Thriller (No. 2), and Miseducation at No. 1.

Other highlights from across the full list of 100 albums include Jay-Z’s The Blueprint (No. 13), Dr. Dre’s The Chronic (No. 19), Ye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (No. 26), A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory (No. 29), The Clash’s London Calling (No. 35), Drake’s Take Care (No. 47), The Cure’s Disintegration (No. 56), SZA’s SOS (No. 72), 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (No. 82), Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour (No. 85), Lady Gaga’s The Fame Monster (No. 89), Tyler, the Creator’s Flower Boy (No. 92), and Travis Scott’s Astroworld (No. 98).

Put another way, it's a hell of a list. For those wondering, the people behind this ranking include artists like Pharrell Williams, blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Maren Morris, Charli XCX, Honey Dijon, and more. Above, see Ebro Darden and Zane Lowe lead a nearly hour-long discussion on the list, with help from Nile Rodgers and Maggie Rogers.

Given the gravity of the moment, it's no surprise that fans have had plenty to say about Apple Music's 100 selections. As you may have guessed, some have grievances with where certain entries landed on the final list. For example, among the most repeated arguments is that the King of Pop's Thriller should have landed the No. 1 spot instead. Ye fans were also not happy with the No. 26 placement of MBDTF.

Get a closer look at what people are saying below.

Apple Music you will pay for this list cause how dare you pic.twitter.com/dchn13D5am

— 💫 (@heyjaeee) May 22, 2024

Apple Music still technically said 1989 is better than TPAB. I’m not letting that one go pic.twitter.com/Qn5pILn50X

— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) May 22, 2024

should have been 1

— Sabrine 🍉 (@whoisitbad) May 22, 2024

Quite possibly the most iconic album to ever exist.

I don’t think we’ll ever get an album like this one ever again.

I would have put it at #1 but I’m happy it’s this high up in the end

— 𝓛𝓸𝓺𝓾𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𓃵 (@Loqu4cious) May 22, 2024

more like pic.twitter.com/Iy44hi5Crg

— War Monitor (@WarMonitors) May 20, 2024

the #1 album on the Apple Music top 100 list should be the Batman Forever soundtrack

— Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) May 22, 2024

this is valid tbh why are people so mad 😂 https://t.co/74zTVk1bMW

— SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) May 22, 2024

so according to Apple Music this isn’t a top 100 album of all time? pic.twitter.com/o3KkLynP3I

— Dobson 🦋 (@ByDobson) May 22, 2024

I don’t think anyone can argue with this, this album is literally lightning in a bottle, a once in a lifetime masterpiece. https://t.co/GCJD4PmxgJ

— Dobson 🦋 (@ByDobson) May 22, 2024

When TPAB didn’t even make the Apple Music top 100 list
pic.twitter.com/yGE2khbd9m

— It’s T As In… (@TT_FromMTV3) May 22, 2024

How could Apple Music not include a single blink-182 album?

— justin🇩🇴🌁 (@jdotold24) May 22, 2024

1989 is not a better album than pet sounds by like any metric at all. pet sounds is basically one dude literally my age basically reinventing the scope of what's possible in music and even with all of his genius never seeming anything less than purely human

— DΔΠTE (@steelydante) May 21, 2024

I like Drake, Take care is an obvious classic and deserves to be on this list….

But above THESE??? Apple Music this list is GARBAGE 💀💀💀Eminem ,50 & Pac ain’t Drop GOD albums for this typa disrespect https://t.co/2ESuAA42JY pic.twitter.com/BJS70Ufa2O

— 𝘚𝘏𝘈𝘞𝘕 ❌ (@ShawnIsShady) May 18, 2024

Beef over. pic.twitter.com/DQuwnxJIbg

— DID KANYE DROP VULTURES 2 TODAY? (@didjesusdrop) May 22, 2024
AppleLauryn HillAlbumsBest AlbumsClassicMichael JacksonThe BeatlesPrinceFrank OceanDrakeKendrick LamarYeTaylor SwiftBlink 182Beyoncé

Latest in Music