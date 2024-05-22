'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' Is the Best Album of All Time, Per Apple Music

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill has landed on another list of the greatest feats of recorded music in human history, this time from a team of experts and artists assembled by Apple Music.

As you’ve hopefully seen by closely following along in recent days, the streamer, has been rolling out its 100 Best Albums list a chunk at a time, all leading up to Wednesday’s big reveal of the final top 10. Lauryn Hill's 1998 classic, which achieved Diamond status (i.e. 10 million units) from the RIAA back in 2021, tops Apple Music's list.

In a statement shared by Apple Music, Hill pointed to "how much love was invested in me" at this point in her career.

"I made what I wanted to see and hear exist in the world at the time," she said. "I’m grateful that it connected and continues to connect with so many people."