LimeWire Hits Social Media With Reminder That 'Music Industry Tried to Sue Us for $72 Trillion'

LimeWire is giving the world a quick history lesson with a reminder of the $72 trillion in damages the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) famously tried to saddle them with.
In a post shared on Tuesday (Sept. 29), the official X account for the formerly ubiquitous peer-to-peer file sharing service (more on its current identity below) cited the figure, which stems from a years-long legal battle involving multiple record labels.
“Just a reminder the music industry tried to sue us for $72 trillion back in the day,” reads Tuesday’s post. “Like lol does that number even exist? Still not paying.”
Way back in 2011, LimeWire, at the time accused of copyright infringement, was reported to have reached a settlement with the RIAA for $105 million. These days, LimeWire, following a sale, has been dramatically rebranded. Back in 2022, for example, it stepped into the NFT space, much to original founder Mark Gorton’s chagrin.