LimeWire Hits Social Media With Reminder That 'Music Industry Tried to Sue Us for $72 Trillion'

LimeWire is giving the world a quick history lesson with a reminder of the $72 trillion in damages the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) famously tried to saddle them with.

In a post shared on Tuesday (Sept. 29), the official X account for the formerly ubiquitous peer-to-peer file sharing service (more on its current identity below) cited the figure, which stems from a years-long legal battle involving multiple record labels.

“Just a reminder the music industry tried to sue us for $72 trillion back in the day,” reads Tuesday’s post. “Like lol does that number even exist? Still not paying.”