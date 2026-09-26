Ric Flair Says Digital Agency Gave Him 14 Minutes to Sign Away Rights to His Identity in New Lawsuit

The case follows Flair and Mike Tyson’s separate $50 million lawsuit alleging fraud, embezzlement, and self-dealing tied to their celebrity cannabis brands.

Flair says FAM gave him just 14 minutes to review the agreement without his own attorney and cost him at least $250,000 after promising a six-figure monthly digital business.

Ric Flair filed a $10 million lawsuit against FAM Networks, accusing the digital talent agency of fraudulently securing perpetual rights to his name, image, and likeness.

Ric Flair is taking another business dispute to court, this time accusing a digital talent agency of tricking him into handing over sweeping rights to the identity he spent decades building. According to NewsNation, the wrestling legend has filed a $10 million lawsuit against FAM Networks, alleging breach of contract and fraudulent inducement after signing with the agency in December 2025. The complaint states that Flair expected FAM to turn his massive name recognition into a six-figure monthly digital business through appearances, brand opportunities, and social media content. Instead, Flair claims he has already lost at least $250,000 in revenue. But the money is only part of the dispute. At the center of Flair's lawsuit is an agreement that allegedly gave FAM a perpetual license to use his name, image, and likeness. Flair claims he signed the contract without his own attorney present and was given just 14 minutes to review it.

“What FAM did was simple: it waited until he needed help managing the digital legacy of everything he had built, presented him with a document he was not equipped to understand, told him he had lawyers when he did not, gave him fourteen minutes to read it, and walked away with a perpetual license to his identity,” the lawsuit states. The complaint makes clear how valuable Flair believes those rights are. His attorneys describe his identity as carrying commercial value because “generations of fans have given it meaning through their devotion,” adding that the persona created through a lifetime in professional wrestling “is what FAM Networks, LLC came for.” Flair was considerably less restrained when discussing the dispute, saying “he wants to bury” FAM over the deal. The lawsuit also claims FAM failed to tell Flair about an existing legal dispute involving ufologist Steven Greer before he signed. According to Flair's complaint, knowledge of that case would have changed everything: “Disclosure would have ended the transaction.” The case arrives less than a year after Flair joined Mike Tyson in another multimillion-dollar legal battle involving businesses built around their celebrity identities.