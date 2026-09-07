Jill Scott Says Going Independent Led to $19M Record Label Lawsuit

Scott now releases music through her own Blues Babe Records, including To Whom This May Concern, and has reprised her role as Sheila in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?

Hidden Beach Recordings sued Scott in 2010 over alleged unfulfilled contractual obligations, prompting her to countersue before both sides settled later that year.

Jill Scott says she left the traditional label system after fighting a $19 million lawsuit and an alleged “smear campaign,” questioning whether her label had made that much money from her work.

Jill Scott has spent years building a career outside the traditional record-label system, and she says getting there required a multimillion-dollar fight. During a wide-ranging appearance on Scott Evans’ House Guest podcast, the singer reflected on leaving the label system and revealed that her departure led to a $19 million lawsuit. “I left the record labels and all that a long time ago. I had to fight for it,” Scott said, adding that she also faced what she described as a “smear campaign.”

For Scott, the split came after becoming frustrated with the machinery surrounding her career. She recalled feeling as though the responsibility for getting her music heard kept falling back on her, despite having a label behind her. To illustrate the point, Scott joked that getting radio support could seemingly require something as absurd as showing up at an executive’s house to sing “Happy Birthday” to a relative at a particular time. “I’m like, this is crazy,” she recalled. “The music is good. Is there any way that you could support that?” Then came the legal battle. “I left and got sued for $19 million,” Scott told Evans. She said the label did not ultimately receive that amount and laughed at the size of the demand. “Who had $19 million?” she said. “I was like, you made $19 million off of me?” The dispute Scott referenced dates back to her break with Hidden Beach Recordings. In 2010, the label sued the singer after she sought to end their relationship, accusing her of failing to fulfill contractual obligations. Scott countersued, and the dispute was eventually settled in February 2011.